Nearly six months later, a $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot still hasn’t been claimed

A Texas player won the $810 million Mega Millions jackpot Tuesday night, but an even bigger prize from earlier this year − the fifth largest jackpot in the game's history − is so far still unclaimed.

The first Mega Millions jackpot of 2024 was won on March 26 at an estimated $1.128 billion. However, the New Jersey player that won the billion-dollar jackpot has not yet claimed their prize, the lottery said.

Jackpot winners in New Jersey have up to one year to claim their Mega Millions prize, according to Jackpocket.

Prize winners in New Jersey have the option to remain anonymous, however, they must show proper identification when claiming their prize at the lottery headquarters, the lottery said.

The second Mega Millions jackpot of the year was won by an Illinois player on June 4. The jackpot was worth a $552 million, the lottery said.

Here is what you need to know about the unclaimed Mega Millions ticket.

What happens if no one claims the Mega Millions jackpot?

If a jackpot prize goes unclaimed, each participating state in the Mega Millions game will get back all the money it contributed.

The states use their unclaimed lottery prizes for different purposes, but unclaimed prize money typically remains in a state's lottery fund.

In New Jersey, where the March jackpot was won, lottery sales are a contributing factor to retirement funds for their public servants. The people who would benefit are teachers, police officers, firefighters, and other public employees, the lottery said.

Did anyone else win in the Sept. 10 drawing?

The Mega Millions jackpot has been reset to $20 million after a Texas player won the $810 million jackpot on Tuesday.

After matching all five white ball numbers and the golden Mega Ball, the Texas player has the option of taking home $409.3 million in cash, the lottery said.

The numbers were 1, 2, 16, 24 and 66 and the Mega Ball was 6. The ticket was sold at Murphy USA 8848 in Sugar Land, Texas, the lottery said.

Tuesday’s drawing made other Mega Millions players million-dollar winners. Four lucky players from California, Florida, New York, and Washington won $1 million after having all the correct white ball numbers for the Match 5, the lottery said.

The jackpot sits at $20 million for the Friday, Sept. 13 drawing. Seven Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th, the lottery said.

The lottery said if a player wins the jackpot on Friday, they could walk away with $10.1 million in cash.

What are the top Mega Millions jackpots?

According to the lottery, the following jackpots are the top 10 jackpots that have been won as of Sept. 10:

$1.602 billion, Aug. 8, 2023; a Florida player $1.537 billion, Oct. 23, 2018; a South Carolina player $1.348 billion, Jan.13, 2023; a Maine player $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022; an Illinois player $1.128 billion, March 26, 2024; a New Jersey payer $1.050 billion, Jan. 22, 2021; a Michigan player $810 million, Sept. 10, 2024; a Texas player $656 million, March 30, 2012; a player from Illinois, Kansas and Maryland $648 million, Dec. 17,2013; a player from California and Georgia $552 million, June 4, 2024; an Illinois player

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

