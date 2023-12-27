Nearly a third of Londoners living in mouldy homes as energy crisis bites
Nearly a third of Londoners are exposed to mould in their homes, a study has revealed, as campaigners warned that high energy bills could leave vulnerable families unable to heat their properties this winter.
Figures from Warm This Winter showed that 32 per cent of people living in London "frequently or occasionally" experience mould in their property.
Londoners were the fourth most likely to have mould in their homes of any British city, behind Manchester, Plymouth and Cardiff.
The NHS warns that people with damp and mould in their homes are more likely to have respiratory problems, respiratory infections, allergies or asthma.
Cold homes can cause and worsen respiratory conditions, cardiovascular diseases, poor mental health, dementia and hypothermia as well as cause slow recovery from injury.
2023 started with Ofgem’s energy price cap rocketing to more than £4,000 a year for the typical household, although households received £400 towards their bills, which were limited by the Government’s energy price guarantee to an average £2,500.
Bills have dropped since then, but the price cap will rise slightly again to just over £1,900 from January 1 – still significantly higher than before the energy crisis began.
Two-year-old Awaab Ishak died in December 2020 from a respiratory condition caused by mould in the one-bedroom housing association flat where he lived with his parents in Rochdale, Greater Manchester. Ministers have since pledged to review landlord guidance on damp and mould.
Rachel Kirby-Rider, Chief Executive at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: "No child should be living in damp or mouldy housing, but for some of the children and young people with cancer we support, this is the reality.
"For them, the risk of infection is high and living in a house that is damp or has mould increases this infection risk and other health impacts, leading to hospital admissions or worse.
"It is vital that the Government takes action to make sure that children and young people with cancer have warm homes, free of mould, that are a safe haven for them during their treatment."
Better insulation and energy efficiency in a home can help to stop mould from developing, but campaigners have warned that many households are not sufficiently heating their homes due to high energy bills.
Fiona Waters, a spokesperson for the Warm This Winter campaign, said: "Families are feeling the squeeze from every direction with the lowest living standards since records began and the poorest and most vulnerable in society bearing the brunt of sky high energy bills which will be increasing again in January."
Warm This Winter surveyed 2,000 British adults between November 24 and 28.