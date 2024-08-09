Nebraska Attorney General joins lawsuit to try and stop extension of Obamacare to illegal immigrants

The extension is set to start on Nov. 1 and would allow over 200,000 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival recipients, including 2,420 from Nebraska, to be eligible for Obamacare.

