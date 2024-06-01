Nebraska eliminates Niagara from Stillwater Regional Saturday
After losing to Florida in their first game of the Stillwater Regional, Nebraska went head-to-head with Niagara in the elimination game on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Payton Henry of the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons was released from the hospital on Saturday, a day after he was struck by a batter's backswing and carted off the field on a stretcher.
TORONTO — Toronto's pitchers delivered standout performances on Friday night. Davis Schneider made sure their efforts were rewarded. Schneider belted a two-run homer in the 14th inning to give the Blue Jays a 5-3 walk-off victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates to end a back-and-forth marathon at Rogers Centre. With Cavan Biggio aboard as the automatic runner, right-hander Kyle Nicolas (0-1) got Ernie Clement and Kevin Kiermaier on groundouts. That set the stage for Schneider, who turned on a fastba
The Kansas City Chiefs were at the White House to celebrate their back-to-back Superbowl win when star tight end Travis Kelce stole the show.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden welcomed the Kansas City Chiefs to the White House on Friday, lauding the back-to-back Super Bowl champion team for its sportsmanship on and off the field, and breaking an unofficial political rule about headwear. He tried on a Chiefs helmet the team gave him as a gift.
TORONTO — The Blue Jays will debut their new Toronto City Connect uniform on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Rogers Centre.
The sixth seed’s anger surfaced on a number of occasions during the third-round clash.
The Dallas Mavericks have a true madman on their hands. Now we get to see what he can do in the NBA Finals.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first running back rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
DALLAS — Kris Knoblauch arrived to find a locker room in turmoil.
Drew Gordon, a former NBA forward and the brother of Denver Nuggets star Aaron Gordon, has died, according to the team.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Aaron Judge capped off one of the best months of his nine-year career in fitting fashion in the perfect spot.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Skye Blakely didn't want to hear it. Just like most teenagers whenever their parents offer to help.
LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Nelly Korda was not even three holes into the U.S. Women's Open when she dropped to a crouch and bowed her head in disbelief after her third straight shot — all of them from inside 70 feet away — tumbled into a stream.
Cristiano Ronaldo is reduced to tears after his Al-Nassr side lose the King's Cup final to rivals Al-Hilal on Friday night in a game with three red cards.
DENALI PARK, Alaska (AP) — A Malaysian climber likely died of exposure and altitude-related illness earlier this week after sheltering for days in a snow cave with minimal survival gear near the top of Denali, North America's tallest mountain in Alaska, park officials said Saturday.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be sporting a new look for two home games this season.The Riders introduced a new dark, obsidian green alternate uniform and logo on Thursday.The new uniforms will be worn on July 19 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and on October 26 against the Calgary Stampeders.Roughriders president and CEO Craig Reynolds said the team was excited to unveil the alternate uniforms and logo after several years of planning and perfecting them."Both were created with Rider Natio
Mike Tyson's fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after the 57-year-old Tyson fell ill on a flight last weekend.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays' pitching staff was dealt another blow Saturday when closer Jordan Romano was placed on the 15-day injured list due to right elbow inflammation.