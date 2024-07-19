Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen unveils his property tax reform plan ahead of special session
Gov. Jim Pillen released his plan that will cut property taxes owed by Nebraskans by "about 50 percent."
Gov. Jim Pillen released his plan that will cut property taxes owed by Nebraskans by "about 50 percent."
People were not impressed with the revealing cover image of the current and former president.
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former president is wounded in a shooting, the gunman quickly neutralized, and all of it is caught on camera. But for those who don't believe their eyes, that's just the start of the story.
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
The “Daily Show” correspondent checks the former president’s “references.”
Prosecutors would face deeply unfavorable odds at getting the Donald Trump-nominated judge from the case if it is ever revived.
While people often call on Bush to speak out against his GOP successor, he is standing by his pledge not to critique other presidents.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, asked federal judges on Thursday to dismiss tax and gun cases against him, citing a ruling in Florida this week that threw out a separate prosecution of former President Donald Trump.
The odd couple, who discussed the attempt on Donald Trump's life and President Joe Biden's economy, reunited on "The Daily Show" for the first time in 10 years.
And then there was Kai.Just when you thought the Trump family takeover of the Republican party, and its convention in Milwaukee, was complete, enter Don Jr.'s daughter 17-year-old Kai Trump. She, apparently, called her dad on Monday morning saying that she wanted to talk about her grandad at the convention.Kai was just the latest recruit to the Trump Family Cult, a political dynasty which has taken shape in earnest this week at the RNC.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
After vowing to hit back at his political adversaries, CEOs worry they could be next if they anger Donald Trump.
David Frum says JD Vance used to write for him on a publication called FrumForum under a pseudonym. Frum talks about how Vance’s views have changed on policy and what he could do to the Republican party.
The actor and comic made an “oops” before knocking the former South Carolina governor for endorsing Donald Trump.
Referring to eco-friendly initiatives as 'green new scam ideas,' former U.S. president Donald Trump said if he wins the presidential election in November, he would put an end to the electric vehicle mandate, which requires two-thirds of all new cars and trucks sold in the U.S. to be electric-powered within eight years.
Our cowardly, politically paralyzed Congress won’t do anything about it. But the United States has laws against perjury. | Opinion
The conservative media personality, an anti-immigration hard-liner, was 78.
Conservative commentator Meghan McCain slammed President Biden for his reported remarks about Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), an Army veteran who received a Bronze Star, in a recent back-and-forth. McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) who vocally criticized former President Trump’s past attacks against her father, wrote Wednesday on social platform X…
Morning Joe hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski virtually said they were eager to see President Joe Biden leave the presidential race, with the namesake host claiming Biden’s aides wanted him to continue for financial reasons.“The donors have all gone away,” Scarborough said. “It’s really incumbent on people that are around Joe Biden to step up at this point and help the president and help the man they love and do the right thing. This is not going to end well if it continues to drag out.”
The former litigator and ex-husband of Kellyanne Conway is pouring a substantial amount of his own money into the PAC, which is immediately displaying billboards at the RNC and in Milwaukee
The 20-year-old shooter was fatally shot by Secret Service after he opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pa.