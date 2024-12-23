Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was transported to the hospital on Sunday after being bucked off a horse, according to a statement from his office.

The incident happened when the Republican leader was riding on horseback with family members.

Pillen's office said that the horse was new and that he sustained injuries, but did not elaborate further.

PHOTO: 2024 Republican National Convention TW (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag)

MORE: How Nebraska’s 'blue dot' could prove pivotal in the Electoral College

"The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team," his office said in the statement.

Pillen was initially transported to Columbus Community Hospital before being sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha "out of an abundance of caution," his office said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor is expected to remain in the hospital "for several days," according to his office.

MORE: 4 children, 3 adults wounded in Nebraska home after neighbor opens fire: Police

"Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas," his office added in the statement.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Nebraska governor hospitalized after being bucked off a horse originally appeared on abcnews.go.com