Nebraska governor to be hospitalized 'for several days' after being bucked off horse

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen speaks during a statue dedication ceremony for US writer and novelist Willa Cather, in Statuary Hall of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on June 7, 2023.

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was injured and hospitalized Sunday after being bucked off a horse, his office said.

Pillen was riding a new horse with his family when the incident occurred, according to a news release. He was first transported to the Columbus Community Hospital and then was transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center, "out of an abundance of caution," the release stated.

As of Sunday, Pillen was alert and in touch with his staff, but he is expected to remain hospitalized "for several days," his office said in the release.

Pillen sustained an injury to his spleen, which required a surgical procedure to treat, a minor injury to his kidney, a minor fracture to a vertebra without damage to the nervous system, and seven fractured ribs, according to a press conference given by his doctors Monday. Dr. Hillman Terzian said he has been pleased with the governor's progress overnight and motivation to get up and going.

"Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas," the news release stated.

Who is Gov. Jim Pillen?

Pillen was elected to office in 2022, defeating businessman Charles Herbster, who was backed by President-elect Donald Trump.

Pillen is a former veterinarian who started a family farm and genetics business.

Pillen was thrust into the national spotlight earlier this year when Trump and other conservatives pushed him to pass a bill that would change the state's electoral system ahead of the 2024 presidential election. Nebraska and Maine are the only two states that do not issue their electoral votes by a winner-takes-all model, and the Congressional district around Omaha leans liberal.

Pillen was supportive, but the effort ultimately failed. Vice President Kamala Harris won one of Nebraska's five electoral votes but lost the presidential race by 86 electoral votes.

