Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament scores and highlights, March 1

The Canadian Press

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers — and many around the world — with his marriage announcement on Thursday, so manager Dave Roberts said any gift the team gives the two-time MVP would be like most of the money in his contract: deferred. “I'm very happy for him and his bride,” Roberts said, smiling. “As far as wedding gifts, we got surprised and didn't have much time to think about it. I'm sure it's en route.” Ohtani, the two-way Japanese star, revealed on Insta