Nebraska Humane Society helps rescue dog found duct taped in dumpster at Omaha business

SWNS

According to new research, commissioned by PetSafe and conducted by OnePoll, cat owners still have a lot to learn when it comes to knowing all about their cat counterparts. Even though nearly all cat owners (92%) believe they’re knowledgeable about cats, as part of a recent poll of 2,000 American cat owners, most don’t know basic facts about their feline — or its health needs. Cat parents, on average, gave themselves a four out of five rating for how well they take care of their cat and reported they believe their cats would also give them a four out of five for being superb owners. Yet, within the survey, cat parents confessed that, on average, they forget to fill up their cat’s water twice per week and even forget to feed their cats three times per week.