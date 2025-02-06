Nebraska lawmakers write letter asking for investigation into DOGE chair Elon Musk
"Regardless of political affiliation, the American people deserve a government that operates with integrity, transparency, and accountability," said the letter.
The late night host shows how right-wingers haven't thought this one through.
The president appeared grossly out of touch in talking about the price of transportation.
Donald Trump has vowed to build a $100 million ballroom in the White House – the first major renovation to the presidential mansion in over 70 years. Trump said he is good at building party rooms – the glitzy Donald J. Trump Grand Ballroom takes pride of place at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida. Countering any suggestion that a ballroom would be an indulgence while Elon Musk’s DOGE team is stripping federal budgets, Trump said he would pick up the tab for the ambitious project himself.
The president's outrageous idea for Gaza set off a red alert for intel expert Marc Polymeropoulos on "Morning Joe."
Tech billionaire and Department of Government Efficiency leader Elon Musk told Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) not to “be a d‑‑‑” after the lawmaker missed a vote to subpoena Musk and posted about it online. Earlier Wednesday, Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee quickly shut down an effort from Democrats to subpoena Musk…
MP Charlie Angus said Trump has “poked the polar bear.”
The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board needled Donald Trump for relenting on his tariffs just hours after the president called out the paper’s billionaire owner, Rupert Murdoch, while he was in the Oval Office. The editorial, which ran under the headline “Trump Blinks on North American Tariffs‚” pushed against the notion that the president’s 25 percent import taxes on allies Canada and Mexico “are some genius power play, as the Trump media chorus is boasting.” Earlier on Monday, when the 93-y
Musk shared a misleading video Tuesday, falsely claiming that it showed the Minnesota Democrat "breaking the law."
CNN commentator Van Jones says the Trump administration’s latest appointment isn’t fit to run a bodega, let alone do the job he’s been offered at the State Department. Darren Beattie, a former Trump speechwriter who was fired in 2018 for making a speech to white nationalists, has reportedly been appointed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fill a key role as acting undersecretary of state for public diplomacy. Beattie, a conservative journalist and influential figure in MAGA-land, has previous
Pete Hegesth’s Venmo is publicly viewable and showing his full list of friends and contacts, according to a report. While Hegseth’s transactions are private, his list of friends on the mobile payment service isn’t—and it’s a who’s who of Washington bigwigs, defense contractors, and healthcare executives, The American Prospect reported. A name appearing on Hegseth’s friends list could mean he has transacted with the person, but Venmo also has an option to automatically add phone contacts as frien
"They think the orange buffoon is 'winning,' when in fact, the US is in the process of making enemies of the rest of the world."
Just six words set off the Trump aide.
CBS has released an unedited interview with Kamala Harris after Donald Trump and his followers melted down and claimed the network “doctored” its broadcasts to help the Democrat. The then-vice president’s interview with 60 Minutes was broadcast in October but caused confusion when an excerpt from it was first shown on sister show Face the Nation and Harris appeared to give different answers to the same question about Israel. Trump seized on it as evidence of his claim of widespread media bias an
CNN’s data guru expressed astonishment Wednesday at new polling which reveals DOGE supremo Elon Musk is even more unpopular than his boss, Donald Trump. Harry Enten, the network’s senior data correspondent, revealed research by Quinnipiac which showed 53% of people oppose him having a key role in the Trump administration. Speaking on CNN News Central, he told anchor Sara Sidner, “I think simply put, the American people did not sign up for this. They voted in Donald Trump. They did not vote in El
Barry Stein had ignored symptoms that started appearing in 1995. Now he's committed to helping people recognize the signs of colorectal cancer.
Since the inauguration of Donald Trump in January, tens of thousands of people have downloaded the “Simple Sabotage Field Manual”, a guide written by a US intelligence agent in 1944 to help the allied resistance during World War II. Its newfound popularity comes amid an emerging grassroots opposition to waves of executive orders from the new president. The first time Donald Trump was elected US president in 2017, George Orwell’s dystopian thriller “1984” made a surprise return to the top of best
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa spoke with Donald Trump's “influential” billionaire adviser Elon Musk a day after the new U.S. president promised to cut funding for South Africa over a land expropriation law, Ramaphosa's spokesperson said Wednesday.
U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser pointed to Alberta's capital as an example of a drug crisis that the U.S. government says is the impetus for sweeping tariffs on Canada.After talks on Monday, the prospect of 25 per cent tariffs on virtually all Canadian goods is on pause for a month.But before that announcement, National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said during an appearance on CNBC that Canada "misunderstood" Trump's executive order on tariffs, and "this is not a tr
China's targeted and calibrated response to Trump's tariffs shows Beijing isn't backing down, economists told Business Insider.
A possible tariff war with the United States, Justin Trudeau's departure and the Liberal leadership race are all upsetting Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's campaign plans.And behind the scenes, not all Conservatives agree on how to adjust."The carbon tax is no longer the ballot box question," a Conservative source in Western Canada told Radio-Canada. "But we've invested so much money fine-tuning that message, it's hard to abandon it completely."Sources told Radio-Canada the Conservative Pa