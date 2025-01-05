Nebraska men's basketball claims 20th straight win at home after taking down No. 15 UCLA
Nebraska hosted No. 15 UCLA for the first time since 1955 on Saturday.
Nebraska hosted No. 15 UCLA for the first time since 1955 on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.
The Baltimore Ravens only had a couple of minutes left to go in the regular season, and defensive tackle Michael Pierce made the most of it. Pierce pulled off an outstanding move against the C
Let’s take a closer look at the Chiefs’ decision to sit Patrick Mahomes in Denver this weekend.
The Edmonton Oilers have called up a player.
Steph Curry produced one of the greatest performances of his career on Thursday night, propelling the Golden State Warriors to a 139-105 blowout of the Philadelphia 76ers.
This former Devils defenseman is heading back to the Maple Leafs.
Losing in the world juniors quarterfinal for the second year in a row, Canada's brass opened itself up to criticism with a host of baffling decisions.
Numerous reports indicate that there is a rift in the locker room between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson.
Barkley did not take kindly to Redick's thoughts on the job the league's partners are doing selling the game.
Before the news dropped -- per ESPN -- that Jimmy Butler told the Miami Heat he wants to be trade
Zara Tindall looked sensational in a lace dress alongside her husband, Mike Tindall, as the couple attended the Magic Millions event on the Gold Coast, Australia – see pictures.
The Bengals have only one way into the NFL playoffs and can only face one team if they make it in. Here's a look at their wild-card scenarios.
Thursday's loss to Czechia marks the first time in World Junior history that Canada failed to advance past the quarterfinals in consecutive tournaments.
One of the toughest days on the NFL calendar awaits on Monday, as underperforming NFL teams who miss the postseason could f
The Sabres have traded one of their defensemen to the Penguins.
Michael Kim, who played in 30 PGA Tour events in 2024, took to X to explain the basics about golf equipment deals.
Here's an inside look on what Chris Drury has planned for the Rangers.
Domi's hit played a pivotal role in setting up Toronto's first goal, contributing to their eventual 2-1 victory over the Islanders.
The Bruins have made a very, very smart move.
LOOK: KAT argues with OG Anunoby at other pictures of the day in the NBA