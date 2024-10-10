Nebraska National Guard members deploying to Florida to help with Hurricane Milton recovery
About 150 Nebraska National Guard soldiers and airmen will be deploying to Florida to help with Hurricane Milton emergency response operations.
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Tropical systems aren’t just a hazard along the coast
MAGA took no responsibility for the mega size of Hurricane Milton and the damage it threatens to inflict on Florida—but maybe it should have.The historical storm was supercharged by record water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, a phenomenon worsened by the climate change that Donald Trump and his acolytes are determined to do nothing about.In fact, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went so far as to sign legislation in May that excises any reference to climate change from state law.Read more at The D
As Floridians make plans to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they’re facing clogged highways, gas shortages and empty grocery shelves.
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least four people.
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A severe solar storm is headed to Earth that could stress power grids even more as the U.S. deals with major back-to-back hurricanes, space weather forecasters said Wednesday.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton barreled into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday after plowing across Florida, where it knocked out power to more than 3 million customers and whipped up 150 tornadoes. The storm caused at least four deaths and compounded the misery wrought by Helene while sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Here’s the latest on Category 1 Hurricane Leslie
The Weather Network meteorologist Nadine Powell looks at Ontario's Thanksgiving weekend outlook.
Described as being worse than the most gut-wrenching turbulence you've ever experienced, the crew on the Hurricane Hunter aircraft gave a glimpse of their flight as they gathered crucial data inside Hurricane Milton.
There are more than 235,000 commercial properties that could be exposed to dangerously strong winds, per estimates from Moody's Analytics.