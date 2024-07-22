Nebraska Officials react to Biden's announcement
Nebraskan lawmakers and Senior Advisor to the Biden-Harris campaign react to Biden's announcement on stepping down from the 2024 election.
While other candidates trail Donald Trump in polls, the former first lady leads by double digits. Can they get her to run?
President Biden is out of the 2024 race and backing Vice President Harris to take over his mantle in November, raising questions about what the polling can help us glean about her chances against former President Trump. Though Harris still has to win over enough delegates before the party’s national convention next month in order…
Robert De Niro, an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, reacted Sunday afternoon as news spread on Joe Biden’s decision not to seek a second term. De Niro offered his “respect, admiration, and affection” to Biden for his decision. “In an act of shrewd politics and selfless patriotism, Joe Biden is stepping aside to clear the …
Democrats seized on Donald Trump's age Sunday—turning Republicans' attack on Joe Biden back on them.“The man is nearly 80-years-old and so the question is, can he serve another four years? I'm not sure he can,” former South Carolina state representative Bakari Sellers told CNN.The attack was unavailable to the party until 1.46pm on Sunday when Biden stepped aside but was waiting in plain sight.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your
Just hours before President Joe Biden announced he was stepping down from the 2024 race, House Speaker Mike Johnson said Sunday that such a move might lead to legal challenges. Johnson, R-La., told ABC "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz that it would not be possible for some states to switch out Biden for another candidate ahead of the presidential election in November. Election law expert Richard Hasen wrote that there is "no credence" to the notion that the Democratic Party could not legally replace Biden on the ticket, as he is not the nominee yet -- the nominating process generally takes place during the Democratic National Convention.
"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve," Trump wrote in a social media screed.
Top Democrats, meanwhile, praised Biden’s decision to drop out
ABC News political contributor Chris Christie discusses the impact this political decision has on the Trump campaign.
After the first presidential debate for this election year, there have been concerns whether President Joe Biden is fit to run for office against former President Donald Trump. Many in the Democratic...
A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched
President Joe Biden announced Sunday he was ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing his vice president, Kamala Harris.“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of
Here’s what they’re saying after Biden drops out.
The 20-month game of “Where’s Melania?” ended on Thursday with the former first lady making a grand entrance to the 2024 Republican National Convention—in its final hours.She took her seat in the VIP box, 45 minutes after the rest of the Trump clan but remained seated while the family rose to their feet for Kid Rock, appeared to not mingle with her step-children, and broke decades of tradition by declining to deliver a speech at the convention, something she had repeatedly been pressed to do. (E
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign released an update on the former president's health Saturday, one week after he survived an attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a state expected to help decide the presidency, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi did little to quell speculation on President Joe Biden's path forward as the Democratic nominee to a room full of North Carolina Democrats on Saturday.
If president does drop out, the Democrats could hold an open convention to nominate a new ticket
“There’s never been such unity,” the former president claims in his first rally since he was shot in the ear The post Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.