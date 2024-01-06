Nebraska senators offer new school security bills
One bill gives schools the option to arm employees
Multiple people were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School near Des Moines, an Iowa county sheriff said.
"The existence and potential legitimacy of the U.S. completely relies upon those treaty relationships."
A 30-year professor of family medicine at the University of British Columbia has stepped down, citing rising instances of antisemitism within his faculty.In his resignation letter, Dr. Ted Rosenberg of Victoria said UBC has not addressed concerns raised about a medical student's petition, antisemitism with the faculty, and a toxic work environment resulting from politicization and polarization of the Middle East conflict."One-third of the medical students and some faculty have publicly expressed
Authorities say a 17-year-old opened fire at a small-town Iowa high school on the first day of school after the winter break, killing a sixth-grader and wounding five others as students barricaded in offices and fled in panic. (Jan. 4)
In a New York Times op-ed, Claudine Gay said she hopes her resignation "will deny demagogues the opportunity to further weaponize my presidency."
Brother of Perry High School students shares emotions after 'shocking' shooting
MIT President Sally Kornbluth, the only university president who testified before Congress last month and is still in power, is laying out a path to confront historical challenges facing schools amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Lithuania is considering closing all extant Russian-language schools in the country following a school shooting at one such school in Vilnius, the Lithuanian capital, Lithuanian news outlet LRT reported on Jan. 4.
Barring evidence of moral turpitude or excessive absenteeism, former administrators are very hard to force out.
Claudine Gay stepped down as president of Harvard Jan. 2. She and her defenders say her ouster was politically motivated. Critics say academic standards still matter.
DESC: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortvedt said a sixth grader was shot and killed and five others were injured during a school shooting at Perry High School on Thursday morning. Mortvedt identified the shooter as a 17-year-old student at the school, Dylan Butler, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Officials have identified 17-year-old Perry High School student Dylan Butler as the gunman responsible for an attack on the Iowa school Thursday morning, which left five wounded and two dead, including the gunman. Butler reportedly shot six people in the incident, killing one sixth-grade student, before turning the gun on himself. The five other victims, including a Perry school administrator, ...
Suspected shooter was identified as a 17-year-old student of Perry High School
An active shooter led to multiple gunshot victims at Perry High School in Iowa. Everything we know so far
A gunman killed a sixth-grade student and injured five other people at a high school in Perry, Iowa, early Thursday just as students were arriving back to school after their winter break. Four of the injured were students, and one was an administrator, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at a news conference Thursday. One of the injured victims was in critical condition. The administrator was identified by Easton Valley Community School Distric
Feeling squeezed by having to make student loan payments again? Ease the blow with a potentially $2,500 tax deduction. Here's what you need to know.
Artificial intelligence can be a great tool, especially for university students. But at Memorial University, AI is starting to cause a lot of confusion over what's considered plagiarism.Programs like ChatGPT and Grammarly can really speed things up when writing a report. The student union has reported a big increase in accusations of plagiarism against students, and it's urging caution to those who choose to use the help of AI.MacKenzie Broders, executive director of advocacy with MUN's students
In 2023, the number of school shootings in the U.S. hit a record high for the second year in a row.
A senior official at the U.S. Department of Education stepped down Wednesday, citing President Biden’s handling of the conflict in Gaza. Tariq Habash was a special assistant that focused on student loan issues and volunteered on Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. His resignation letter, addressed to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and obtained by The Washington Post,…
