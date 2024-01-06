Nebraska senators offer new school security bills

The New York Times

A gunman killed a sixth-grade student and injured five other people at a high school in Perry, Iowa, early Thursday just as students were arriving back to school after their winter break. Four of the injured were students, and one was an administrator, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, at a news conference Thursday. One of the injured victims was in critical condition. The administrator was identified by Easton Valley Community School Distric