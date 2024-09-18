Nebraska State Patrol investigator describes photos, videos from crime scene in quadruple murder testimony
Jury members got another look Tuesday at a crime scene where a Laurel, Nebraska, family was killed — a scene which a witness called "eerie."
Jury members got another look Tuesday at a crime scene where a Laurel, Nebraska, family was killed — a scene which a witness called "eerie."
AVIGNON, France (AP) — A 71-year-old French man admitted in court Tuesday that for nearly a decade, he repeatedly drugged his unwitting wife and invited dozens of men to rape her while she lay unconscious in their bed.
"It was unprofessional behavior of him, he started to panic," David Lochridge testified of Stockton Rush
Sean "Diddy" Combs is charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution
Keith Urban is a devoted father to two teenage girls but the country superstar has now revealed that he had to intentionally and thoughtfully 'break the chain' after being raised by an abusive alcoholic father.
NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City Fire Department chiefs were arrested Monday on charges that they solicited tens of thousands of dollars in bribes to guarantee that the department's fire-safety division gave preferential treatment to some individuals and companies.
A body found eight years ago on the shores of Lake Huron has been identified as a man who set out to peddle and paddle thousands of kilometres from Alberta to his hometown in Ontario. Police confirmed the identity of Garnet Michael Nelson using genetic genealogy, including DNA tests, on Monday. Nelson was found on Oct. 15, 2016 washed up near Port Albert, roughly 16 kilometres north of Goderich. Police noted at the time he was wearing a lifejacket.An investigation was launched, and police appeal
The boys' mom, 29-year-old Deveca Rose, denies four counts of manslaughter
Florwer Carlin Lizano, Jr., 38, a convicted felon who is now charged with first-degree murder, remains at large, police tell PEOPLE
‘Damned teenagers!’ exclaimed Trump’s eldest son Donald Jr when his younger brother failed to show
The toddler was discovered by a hunter just over three miles from his Wisconsin home, police announced on Friday, Sept. 13
The 6-month-old child is "permanently disfigured" from the injuries, according to authorities
A father and his two adult sons have been named as the victims in a triple homicide in Lloydminster, Sask., last week. Brent Peters, 66, Brennan Peters, 34, and Matthew Peters, 32, were found dead inside a home on the evening of Sept. 11, RCMP say.Their bodies were found after officers were called to conduct a wellness check at a bungalow in the area of 50th Street and 47th Avenue, a few blocks east of the Alberta-Saskatchewan border that runs through the city's core.RCMP identified the victims
The remains of Daniel Menard, 79, and his wife, Stephanie Menard, 73, were found in their neighbor’s basement, police allege
Zachary Scheich, 27, was sentenced to 85 to 120 years in prison for impersonating a 17-year-old Nebraska high school student.
The NYC-based model donned an opulent silky dress during NYFW and it's perfect for the festive party season ahead. See photos
A man says he was "beaten up by police" after giving a homeless person some change.
The rapper was arrested on Monday, following recent sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuits
The Colombian superstar was filming a video at LIV with Winnie Harlow, Anitta, Lele Pons and Danna Paola
KHARKIV, Ukraine—Stuck in a crowded prison cell in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, 45-year-old Viktor faces a choice. He can stay where he is, serving out his sentence in the knowledge that a Russian bomb could hit the jail any day, or he can swap his cell for the dangers of the front lines, as a volunteer defending his country.“Better to go fight with weapons, than sit here,” he tells the Daily Beast.In a tactic borrowed from Vladimir Putin’s playbook, Ukraine has started releasing prisoners for
South Carolina is scheduled next week to execute its first inmate in 13 years. Here’s a look at the men on SC’s death row.