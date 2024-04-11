Nebraska state troopers find about five pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during traffic stop near North Platte

Sky News

A landlady who was jailed for keeping a vulnerable woman in domestic servitude for 16 years has had to sell a property to pay the victim back nearly £200,000. Farzana Kausar forced the woman to work unpaid in her home in Worthing, West Sussex - making her cook, clean and look after her children. Kausar then kept the victim in domestic servitude for 16 years before she was arrested by Sussex Police on suspicion of Modern Slavery offences in May 2019.