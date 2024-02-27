Nebraska wildfire spreads to more than 71,000 acres of land in just 24 hours
In just 24 hours, a wildfire in central Nebraska has spread to more than 71,000 acres of land, according to officials.
In just 24 hours, a wildfire in central Nebraska has spread to more than 71,000 acres of land, according to officials.
Scientists have looked back in time to reconstruct the past life of Antarctica’s “Doomsday Glacier.” Their findings give an alarming insight into future melting
It’s a week of all seasons across Ontario this week as record warmth and a chance for thunderstorms give way to a dramatic cooldown and the risk for snow
TORONTO — Ontario has euthanized 84 raccoons and laid dozens of charges in its investigation of a wildlife rehabilitation centre it accuses of allowing animals to suffer with no real hope of recovery, the The Canadian Press has learned. Mally's Third Chance Raccoon Rescue in Kawartha Lakes, Ont., says it is outraged and wants accountability from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry over its handling of the animals. The rescue, a non-profit, says it helps rehabilitate injured and orphan
Thunderstorms have crept into Ontario Tuesday morning and will continue through the day. Nocturnal storms are also possible. Metoeorlogist Nadine Powell has more
Experts say they “remain optimistic” about the young whale’s future.
A rare February thunderstorm threat creeps into southern Ontario for Tuesday, followed by a dramatic temperature drop with the threat of a quick freeze by Wednesday evening. Be sure to plan ahead and stay up-to-date on the forecast
Tesla has been slashing prices. Ford just cut the price of its Mustang Mach-E, too, plus it cut back production of its electric pickup. And General Motors is thinking about bringing back plug-in hybrids, arguably a step back from EVs.
Nearly 63,000 small pieces of plastic were pulled from Toronto Harbour over six months last year — thanks to trash traps, according to research data released on Monday.The plastic pieces were part of 43 kilograms of garbage removed from the water from May to October 2023, according to PortsToronto and the University of Toronto Trash Team, a community outreach organization.In a news release on Monday, PortsToronto said its network of trash traps includes eight Seabins, which are floating garbage
VANCOUVER — A special weather statement for a wintry mix of rain and snow has prompted an advisory for drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast to prepare for poor road conditions. Environment Canada issued the statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, saying the system will move in on Tuesday through to late Wednesday. A snowfall warning has also been issued for B.C.'s Northern Coast and Inland sections, with up to 25 centimetre
Those on the Prairies longing for more winter weather won't be disappointed this week.
Arctic air is ushering in low-elevation snow for the B.C. South Coast this week, unusual winter conditions for the region
The National Hurricane Center unveils a more detailed way to read hurricanes | Opinion
Snow continues across the Yellowhead highway into your Monday with some regions expecting 10-20 cm. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Mexico City, a sprawling metropolis of nearly 22 million people and one of the world’s biggest cities, is facing a severe water crisis as a tangle of problems — including geography, chaotic urban development and leaky infrastructure — are compounded by the impacts of climate change. CNN’s Gustavo Valdés reports.
It's not time to pack up your winter boots just yet — Mother Nature is expected to bring some fresh snowfall to parts of the South Coast Tuesday afternoon.Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for communities throughout Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway.Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee says the region is currently gripped by cool air that will collide with a warm and wet Pacific system, bringing two to five centimetre
A hot Atlantic Ocean is a strong sign of an active hurricane season ahead.
Arctic air sweeps across the Prairies, blanketing the region with snow and strong wind causing blowing snow and significant delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides detailed analysis of the conditions and their impacts on travel.
The island is facing months or possibly years of critical water scarcity, experts say.
N.B. Power claims Saint John Energy's new Burchill wind farm has been freeloading backup service from the provincial electrical grid and it wants to begin billing the municipal utility an estimated $334,114 per year for those costs. It's the latest flashpoint in a long-simmering dispute between the two utilities over the Burchill Wind Project.In evidence submitted to the New Brunswick Energy and Utilities Board as part of its upcoming rate hearing, N.B. Power has asked permission to begin chargi
Plan ahead for slow going into Monday morning as blowing snow threatens travel across parts of the Prairies