Nebraskans with felony records can vote this election after months-long legal battle

With less than three weeks until Election Day, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that about 7,000 state residents with felony convictions who served their sentences will be allowed to vote on Nov. 5.

The Cornhusker State had already restored the voting rights of people with felony records two years after they completed the terms of their sentences back in 2005. Earlier this year, a bill removing the two-year waiting period passed through the legislature with bipartisan support, but the attorney general argued that the body didn't have the authority to restore voting rights—only the Board of Pardons, which includes the secretary of state, the governor and himself.

After the attorney general's opinion was released, Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen ordered county election officials not to allow those with felony convictions to vote, saying it was unconstitutional.

The state's top court did not agree with the state officials, writing that they had not convinced them that the law removing the two-year waiting period, known as L.B. 20, was unconstitutional.

“The Secretary is ordered to remove any disqualification on registration he has imposed that is not contained within L.B. 20 and to comply in all respects with the provisions of L.B. 20,” the state’s high court wrote in an order.

Nebraskans with felony records now have a narrow window to register to vote, with the deadline to register online and by mail this Friday, Oct. 18 and in-person deadline on Oct. 25.

Gregory Spung of Omaha, a plaintiff with a felony record who was planning to vote in the 2024 election under the new law, said he is "ecstatic" about the ruling.

"For so long, I was uncertain if my voice would truly count under this law, Spung said in a statement. "Today’s decision reaffirms the fundamental principle that every vote matters. It’s a victory not just for me, but for thousands of Nebraskans who can now exercise their right to vote with confidence."

The Nebraska Secretary of State's office said in a statement that Evnen directed county clerks and election commissioners today to immediately begin registering people with felony records who have completed their sentences two or more years ago.

“The Supreme Court has resolved this issue and we are following the requirements of the decision. With ourcounties across the state, we are working to ensure that those who were made eligible to register to vote underLB 20 may now do so,” Evnen said.

