Nebraskans and state leaders attend annual Walk for Life event in Lincoln
Thousands of Nebraskans marched from the capitol to the University of Lincoln's student union in support of restrictions on abortion.
Thousands of Nebraskans marched from the capitol to the University of Lincoln's student union in support of restrictions on abortion.
The chronically ill young woman in the Netherlands will be visited by doctors for the life-ending procedure after applying in 2022.
VANCOUVER — Seventy-seven-year-old Keith Light is back at home in a recreational vehicle outside a Walmart in East Vancouver, having recently been discharged from hospital after an accident. He's glad to be out of the "crazy" emergency room at Vancouver General Hospital where he spent a night earlier this month. But what he really dreams of is a call from BC Housing. Light spent New Year’s Eve trying to get the engine of the RV running to stay warm while trying to imagine better times ahead. “I
It's been a year since JamieLynn and AmieLynn Finley were separated during an 11-hour surgery — and both sisters are doing well
The couple have been married since 1980
Donna Young, 46, from Manchester, struggled with menopausal mood swings, low libido and weight gain, until she gave her diet and lifestyle a complete overhaul.
Is delayed menopause safe? We asked an expert to weigh in.
A mum who thought she had a brain tumour after she went from laidback to aggressive was told she has early-onset dementia aged 50 and won't live to see her sixties. Jana Nelson, 53, first noticed symptoms in 2017, after friends and family pointed out her personality had changed. She was repeating the same questions and sentences and thinking she'd just become forgetful. She also felt like she couldn't keep her balance when walking, was having trouble making decisions, and suffered from severe mood swings. Her counsellor recommended she go for neurological tests - believing she could be suffering from MS, or a brain tumour.
Hidden calories in food and drink could cause you to gain weight without meaning to. Common sources include cooking oils and salad dressings.
For the love of all things holy, please stop washing your raw chicken.
Robitussin cough syrup lots have been voluntarily recalled due to microbial contamination concerns by Haleon and the FDA. Here, find the recalled lots.
The days of "mad cow disease" craze could return—this time, thanks to deer.
Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Purr capsules are made from 4 strains of clinically proven probiotics.
Do you go online with health questions before calling your doctor? You're not alone.
AZUA, Dominican Republic (AP) — It was a busy Saturday morning at Marcia González’s church. A bishop was visiting, and normally she would have been there helping with logistics, but on this day she was teaching sex education at a local school. “I coordinate activities at the church and my husband is a deacon,” González said. “The bishop comes once a year and children are being confirmed, but I am here because this is important for my community.” For 40 years, González and her husband have pushed
Previous issues have included contracting coronavirus at the start of the pandemic and being knocked unconscious after being thrown from his horse.
Queen Camilla has left the London hospital where King Charles is undergoing prostate surgery. The King is being treated at The London Clinic for an enlarged prostate and was seen departing Clarence House alongside Camilla this morning.
The King is “doing well” after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate, sources said. Charles was seen entering The London Clinic on Friday morning with the Queen at his side – the same hospital where the Princess of Wales is being cared for after abdominal surgery.
Camilla visited Charles on Saturday as he spent a second day in hospital after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Jonnie Irwin has shared a heartbreaking account of his latest hospital visit on social media. The A Place in the Sun presenter, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020, was inundated with support from fans. Get the details…
Exposure to toxic heavy metals could cause middle-aged women to have more health problems as they grow older, a new study finds.