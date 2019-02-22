We need "hosh now, not just "josh" against Pakistan

We need to keep our wits about us to give a fitting reply to Pakistan’s most recent export of terrorism at Pulwama

In the advent of the Pulwama episode, where 40 of our soldiers martyred their lives, the collective outpouring of grief, cutting across the deeply divisive society, has been extraordinary. Equally extraordinary has been the restraint (however temporary) of the political parties, which at the best of times, exhibit porcine fighting tendencies. Emotions have and are running high and help to the families of the martyrs has come from all quarters, ranging from the governments at the center and the state, the industry and even the ordinary folk. In addition, the GoI has pushed the diplomatic buttons rather hard and there is visible pressure on Pakistan to heed the international outcry or face the consequences.

However, as the government starts getting into the act of giving a fitting reply, the citizens will have to reign in their emotional reactions and allow the government to do what we have elected them to do – to run the country, in all its dimensions, and not restrict our view of the world with a single prism, that of Pulwama. In not doing so, the common folk are putting enormous pressure on the institutions of the government, to act with “josh” (emotion), and are preventing actions predicated with “hosh” (thought).

Let us take this first instance of not giving visas to the Pakistani sportspersons for participating in an Olympic event. The impact is swift and clear –The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have suspended all Indian applications to host future events and urged international sports federations not to stage competitions in the country. In addition, the committee has also urged all international sports federations not to hold events in India, or grant hosting rights to the country for future competitions, until the government had provided “clear written guarantees” to ensure access for all athletes.

For much of the Indian public, an Olympic shooting event may not be very important, but for the well-being of India’s role in the global sports, any such decision of IOC becomes critical. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) last year laid out an ambitious roadmap to host the Youth Olympics in 2026, the Asian Games in 2030 and the Summer Olympics for the first time in 2032.

The second case is that of playing Pakistan in the upcoming Cricket World Cup in May 2019. There is a hue and cry and some well-known cricketers have come out openly against playing the India-Pakistan fixture, saying that we cannot play against a country that exports terror. The upshot of this is that the BCCI’s Committee of Administrators (CoA) is planning to write to ICC declaring its refusal to play the match with Pakistan.

This is downright silly. I can understand if India refuses to participate in bilateral tours with Pakistan, I can even understand if we refuse to allow Pakistani players to play the IPL. However, our refusal to play Pakistan in a global tournament on a foreign soil has no rational basis. That we are even violating the Olympic charter is another minor point in this argument. Our grief, however justified, cannot be allowed us to make an international sporting pariah, as this is precisely what we will become if we refuse to play Pakistan in international tournaments.

There is a better way. Meet them and beat them.

I would rather we met Pakistan in the match and beat them hollow. Imagine the outpouring of joy that will emerge from the same hearts which are currently in grief. Imagine the ‘revenge’ that we will be able to extract on Pakistan in online forums and elsewhere. Imagine the succour that the forces will receive, when we meet them and beat them – fair and square, in global sporting arenas, again and again and again. Let us not try and justify our act by looking at the points table and trying to figure out whether those two points will matter or not. They may not.

While our government and the army gives them an answer on the terrorist attacks strategically, the Indian cricket team can give them another answer on the cricket field – we will have your balls.

And the martyrs up there may actually smile.

