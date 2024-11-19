How 'neglected genius' put Shropshire on literary map

Mary Webb's work became internationally renowned after her death [BBC]

She was the "neglected genius" who wrote about her beloved Shropshire as "a county where the dignity and beauty of ancient things lingers long".

Exactly 100 years on from the publication of Mary Webb's best known novel, Precious Bane, her literary work is being celebrated.

Born in 1881 in Leyton, near Shrewsbury, she was inspired by the beauty of the county, its landscape and meres used as backdrops to her work.

Ms Webb's books did not become bestsellers until after her death in 1927, however, when then Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin complimented her writing at a literary dinner.

It was Mr Baldwin, who was born in Bewdley, who described her as a neglected genius and in doing so, made her a global success.

Her work sold in America, receiving praise in the New York Times, which wrote: "With the publication of Precious Bane, a substantial readership came to respect Mary Webb’s quiet genius; and it is for this country classic that she has been remembered ever since.

It added: "When she died at the age of 46, literature lost a voice that promised to speak for Shropshire as poignantly as Thomas Hardy had spoken for Wessex and Emily Bronte for Yorkshire."

Passionate about the environment, she explored the countryside, turning everyday life into verse and prose.

Ms Webb was compared to Emily Bronte and Thomas Hardy [BBC]

Precious Bane tells the story of Prue Sarn, a young woman with a cleft lip who meets a man who may see her differently from her wealthy family.

In 1989, it was made into a film by the BBC.

Mary had drawn inspiration from the meres of north Shropshire to create the fictitious waterway, Sarn Mere.

“It’s quite a romantic story,” said Liz Stamps, acting chair of The Mary Webb Society.

“It’s also very dramatic."

She added: “Colemere was part of her inspiration for Sarn Mere, but there were also other meres that inspired her as well.

"The trees, the rushes, the lilies and the wildlife, the birds - it was all magic to her.”

Precious Bane, brought to life for the small screen, in 1989 [BBC]

In her 20s, Mary developed Graves Disease, a thyroid disorder which resulted in a facial disfigurement that made her eyes protrude.

The disfigurement inspired the cleft lip of her heroine Prue.

“She became quite reclusive, very shy," said Ms Stamp.

"She didn’t like meeting people because of the impression that her disfigurement gave so that was quite sad."

Liz Stamps said Precious Bane was "very dramatic" [BBC]

A bust of Mary was installed outside Shrewsbury Library, a place she loved.

Gordon Dickins, the Mary Webb Society acting president, said that despite her own wealthy background, Mary was a champion of those less fortunate.

“When she got married she wouldn’t tell her mother who she was going to invite to the reception – she and her mother didn’t always get on too well,” he said.

“And it was only on the day that her mother discovered that Mary had invited most of the gentlemen from the Cross Houses Workhouse because she thought they needed a good day out.”

As the publication of her best known novel marks its centenary, fans say Mary’s passion for preserving the environment and championing the underdog was ahead of her time.

Mary Webb is thought to have drawn inspiration from the meres around Ellesmere [BBC]

