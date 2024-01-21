Negotiations to end Newton teacher strike continue through weekend
Negotiations resumed Sunday morning and are scheduled to last for nine hours.
Negotiations resumed Sunday morning and are scheduled to last for nine hours.
This…this is really good.
The monarchy has never felt as “slimmed-down” as it does right now.
With just days before the New Hampshire primary, Saturday Night Live returned with James Austin Johnson as Donald Trump, this time talking to the press from the New York courtroom where he’s been attending one of a number of cases keyed up for 2024. “2024 is going to be a very exciting year. I’m either …
There is a nutrition difference between red, green, yellow and orange bell peppers, but not what you might think. Here's which one is the healthiest.
Adam Harrison, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday. Harrison family spokesperson Laura Herlovich confirmed Adam Harrison died Friday, said his death was from a suspected drug overdose and issued a short statement.
It's time to listen up.
Kacey DeLeon told the Star-Telegram she tried convincing her father, Scotty Jackson, to come home early as he usually never made deliveries in the evening.
On Friday night, the Princess of Wales slept in a London hospital bed, days into her recovery from abdominal surgery that will see her laid up for weeks. The King, at Sandringham, was awaiting corrective surgery of his own, no doubt suffering the inevitable worry that such diagnosis brings.
"The internet can be a rough spot."
If you're looking for affordable real estate at a value, money expert Barbara Corcoran knows where you need to move. The real estate mogul was a guest on "Elvis Duran and the Morning Show" recently....
Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis recently told The Huffington Post that Trump's lawsuits "look punitive rather than legitimate."
Sometimes it takes a fresh set of eyes to see clearly.
Helen Flanagan floored fans as she posed in a barely-there Ann Summers lingerie – and it's her most daring look to date. See photo.
Users on X (formerly Twitter) posted only 14 seconds of what former U.S. President Donald Trump said. We reviewed his complete remarks.
Owen Tippett's spinning score for the Philadelphia Flyers was called "filthy" for good reason.
Minsk is supposedly ready to cooperate with NATO, but only if the Alliance stops its “aggressive rhetoric and actions” against Belarus, the country's Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a briefing on Jan. 19.
Nataliya Humenyuk of the AFU's Joint Command South said the elite troops were refusing to carry out "human wave attacks," the Kyiv Post reported.
The actor, who has been sober for six years, worries about his teen twin sons as ex Brooke Mueller allegedly struggles with addiction
Shannen Doherty has been on a very public cancer journey since her first breast cancer diagnosis in 2015. Now,
"In the first few videos, I wore that little black club dress with the flattering neckline. But today I’m in an old trapeze costume."