Negotiations over the war in Ukraine could start 'in the winter,' Poland's leader Tusk says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Tuesday that negotiations over the war in neighboring Ukraine could start “in winter,” as his country prepares to take over the rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1.

“Our presidency (in the European Union) will be, among others, co-responsible for the shape of the political landscape, what will the situation look like probably during the negotiations that, perhaps — there are still question marks here — will begin in the winter of this year,” Tusk told his Cabinet.

Poland has been one of Ukraine's strongest backers against Russia's full-scale invasion that began in February 2022.

Tusk said he will be holding numerous meetings with political leaders concerning the situation relating to the war in Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected in Warsaw on Thursday.

The Associated Press