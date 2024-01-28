Negotiators see progress on Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release
A meeting in France on Sunday brings together US, Israeli and Egyptian intelligence chiefs, and Qatar's prime minister for more negotiations.
The former president was ordered by a jury on Friday to pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million.
Mr Giuliani filed for bankruptcy last month after he was ordered to pay $148m to Georgia election workers he defamed
Cheney pointed to her Trump-loving former colleague's hypocrisy.
While men ran for cover, women have stood up to Donald Trump | Opinion
Physicians with the White House Medical Unit dispensed controlled substances to ineligible staff members, a new report reveals
The announcement of mass procurement fraud, confirmed by Ukraine's Defence Ministry, will have a huge resonance in a country beleaguered by Russia's nearly two-year-old invasion. The fight to root out endemic corruption remains a major issue as Ukraine presses its bid to secure membership in the European Union.
Conservative attorney George Conway railed against former President Trump, calling him an “evil man,” after a jury ruled Trump must pay columnist E. Jean Carroll for defaming her by repeatedly denying her sexual assault allegations. “He’s somebody who can’t control himself,” Conway told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Friday, echoing rhetoric from the judge presiding over the…
(Bloomberg) -- Wall Street billionaire Clifford Asness defended his fundraising for Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley after Donald Trump vowed to bar any of her donors from the “MAGA camp.”Most Read from BloombergUS Fires on Houthi Missile Hours After Trafigura Ship AttackGiuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in BankruptcySingapore’s $200,000 Toyotas Fuel Angst Over Widening Wealth GapMacKenzie Scott Pares Her Amazon Stake by $10 BillionGas-Addicted Europe Trades One Ene
A liberal veterans PAC will launch an ad in Pennsylvania markets Sunday targeting former President Trump over his past comments about veterans. The 60-second ad by VoteVets, first reviewed by The Hill, features Gold Star parents going after Trump for having in the past called veterans “losers” and “suckers.” The ad opens with a shot…
CNN’s Jake Tapper discusses with former Trump attorney Jim Trusty.
(Bloomberg) -- Vladimir Putin is testing the waters on whether the US is ready to engage in talks for ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergPutin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War AdvantageTrump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million for Defaming CarrollMacKenzie Scott Pares Her Amazon Stake by $10 BillionGiuliani Lists Yankees Loot, Trump Claim as Assets in BankruptcyOne of World’s Richest Doctors Sees Fortune Surge to $12 BillionHe’s put out feelers to the US via indirect cha
Dan Hanlon, who worked for Mace for her entire congressional career until December, officially filed paperwork on Friday to run for her seat.
Oleksiy Melnyk, Head of foreign policy and international security programs at the Razumkov Centre, discussed the benefits of Ukraine’s regular attacks on Russian oil depots with Radio NV on Jan. 25.
Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) decision to back former President Trump for the GOP nomination over fellow South Carolina politician Nikki Haley got his attention. Mulvaney joined “The Hill on NewsNation” host Blake Burman to discuss “Mick’s Picks,” or the potential candidates that Trump may choose as…
Micheal Martin said it will carry out detailed analysis of a ruling by the International Court of Justice on Friday.
The Colorado voters challenging Donald Trump's ballot qualifications respond to his claims that there will be "bedlam" if some states remove him.
The U.S. Justice Department concluded former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed more than a dozen state employees, according to a settlement announced Friday that confirmed allegations from the damaging misconduct probe that led to the Democrat’s resignation. The settlement between New York and the Justice Department resolves the federal agency's sexual harassment investigation of Cuomo and outlines additional steps the state will take to change how it handles misconduct complaints. Cuomo, once a rising star in the Democratic party, left office in 2021 after a report by Attorney General Letitia James concluded he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Dmytro Lazutkin, spokesperson for the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, in an interview with Radio NV on Jan. 27, disclosed a grim reality north of Avdiivka – from Krasnohorivka to the railway, and from the railway to Stepove – there is an area “the size of a football field” with over a hundred bodies of Russian soldiers who will never return to their families.
The multiply indicted former president was ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million on Friday The post Rachel Maddow Sets E. Jean Carroll’s First Post-Trump Trial Interview for Monday appeared first on TheWrap.
Gunmen in southeastern Iran killed nine people Saturday, Iranian media reported, with Islamabad's ambassador identifying them as Pakistanis, as the neighbouring countries have sought to ease tensions after deadly cross-border fire. Iran's Mehr news agency reported that "according to witnesses, this morning unknown armed men killed nine non-Iranians in a house in the Sirkan neighbourhood of Saravan city" in Sistan-Baluchistan province.So far, no group had claimed responsibility, the news agency a