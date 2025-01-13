Negotiators seek to finalise Gaza ceasefire deal after 'breakthrough' in Doha

Andrew Mills and Nidal al-Mughrabi
·6 min read

By Andrew Mills and Nidal al-Mughrabi

DOHA/CAIRO (Reuters) - Negotiators will meet in Doha on Tuesday seeking to finalise details of a plan to end the war in Gaza, after U.S. President Joe Biden said a ceasefire and hostage release deal he has championed was on "the brink" of coming to fruition.

Mediators gave Israel and Hamas a final draft of a deal on Monday, an official briefed on the negotiations said, after a midnight "breakthrough" in talks attended by envoys of both the outgoing U.S. president and President-elect Donald Trump.

If successful, the ceasefire deal would cap over a year of start-and-stop talks and lead to the biggest release of Israeli hostages since the early days of the conflict, when Hamas freed about half of its prisoners in exchange for 240 Palestinian detainees held by Israel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official briefed on the talks, who did not want to be otherwise identified, said the text for a ceasefire and release of hostages was presented by Qatar to both sides at talks in Doha, which included the chiefs of Israel's Mossad and Shin Bet spy agencies and Qatar's prime minister.

Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Biden's envoy Brett McGurk are expected to again attend Tuesday's talks in Doha, with Hamas negotiators nearby for quick consultations in an effort to reach a swift deal.

Officials on both sides and the United States have reported progress. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sides were "closer than we've ever been" to a deal, and the ball was in Hamas' court. Hamas said it was keen on reaching a deal.

"The deal ... would free the hostages, halt the fighting, provide security to Israel and allow us to significantly surge humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians who suffered terribly in this war that Hamas started," Biden said in a speech on Monday to highlight his foreign policy achievements.

An Israeli official said negotiations were in advanced stages for the release of up to 33 hostages as part of the deal. Ninety-eight hostages remain in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hamas delegation in Doha issued a statement on Monday after a meeting with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani saying talks were progressing well.

Israel launched its assault in Gaza after Hamas fighters stormed across its borders in October 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking more than 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, more than 46,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, with much of the enclave laid to waste and most of its population displaced.

The warring sides have broadly agreed for months on the principle of halting the fighting in return for the release of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian detainees held by Israel. But Hamas has always insisted a deal must lead to a permanent end to the war and Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, while Israel has said it will not end the war until Hamas is dismantled.

TRUMP'S INAUGURATION SEEN AS DEADLINE

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States, Qatar and Egypt have worked for more than a year on talks to end the war.

Trump's Jan. 20 inauguration is now widely seen as a de facto deadline. Trump has said there would be "hell to pay" unless hostages held by Hamas are freed before he takes office, while Biden has also pushed hard for a deal before he leaves.

Blinken said negotiators wanted to make sure Trump would continue to back the deal on the table so Witkoff's participation has been "critical."

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters on Monday the negotiations were at a "pivotal" point, with gaps between two sides slowly getting removed. "I think there is a good chance we can close this ... the parties are right on the cusp of being able to close this deal," he said.

A Hamas official told Reuters there had been some progress on some core issues "and we are working to conclude what remains soon."

ADVERTISEMENT

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar told reporters: "There is progress, it looks much better than previously. I want to thank our American friends for the huge efforts they are investing to secure a hostage deal."

In Cairo, an Egyptian security official told Reuters the draft sent to the two warring sides did not comprise the final agreement but "aims to resolve outstanding issues that had hindered previous negotiations".

ISRAELI OFFICIAL OUTLINES DETAILS OF DEAL

An Israeli official who briefed reporters on the proposed deal said its first stage would see 33 hostages set free, including children, women, including female soldiers, men above 50, and the wounded and sick.

On the 16th day from the deal taking effect, negotiations would start on a second stage during which the remaining living hostages - male soldiers and men of military age - would be released and the bodies of dead hostages returned.

The deal would see a phased troop withdrawal, with Israeli forces remaining in the border perimeter to defend Israeli border towns and villages. In addition, there would be security arrangements in the Philadelphi corridor, along the southern edge of Gaza, with Israel withdrawing from parts of it after the first few days of the deal.

Unarmed North Gaza residents would be allowed back, with a mechanism to ensure no weapons are moved there. Israeli troops will withdraw from the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza.

The Israeli official said Palestinian militants convicted of murder or deadly attacks would also be released but numbers would depend on the number of live hostages, which was still unknown, and they would not include fighters who took part in the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Israel's Channel 12 said Israeli government institutions had been told to prepare for the intake of weak and sick hostages.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and his Religious Zionism party, a hardline nationalist party which has opposed previous attempts at a deal, said all its members would oppose a deal that didn't achieve Hamas' "destruction" and the latest proposal endangered Israel's national security.

Bloodshed continued in Gaza on Monday. Residents reported a series of explosions in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip that targeted homes and roads. Palestinian health officials said at least 40 Palestinians were killed and dozens were wounded in Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

The Israeli military said five soldiers had been killed in fighting in northern Gaza, bringing to nine the number of its troops killed since Saturday.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha, Nidal Al Mughrabi in Cairo; Additional reporting by James Mackenzie, Maayan Lubell, Emily Rose in Jerusalem, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan in Cairo, Andrea Shalal, Trevor Hunnicutt, Susan Heavey and David Brunnstrom, Andrea Shalal, Simon Lewis and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Writing by David Brunnstrom, Andrew Mills, Michael Georgy and William Maclean; Editing by Gareth Jones, Peter Graff, Nia Williams and Don Durfee)

Latest Stories

  • Progress made in talks over Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release, officials say

    US and regional mediators made significant progress overnight toward brokering a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war and the release of scores of hostages held in the Gaza Strip, but a deal hasn't been reached yet, officials said Monday.View on euronews

  • A murder that shook British India and toppled a king

    A businessman was shot dead in India 100 years ago. Then, a sensational tale unfolded.

  • 'The Rig' star, 'Schitt's Creek' alum Emily Hampshire reflects on international success

    Among the most popular shows on Prime Video in Canada, the U.S. and the UK is The Rig Season 2, starring Schitt's Creek alum Emily Hampshire.

  • 'Massive Reversal': Trump Ripped For Already Backpedaling On Key Campaign Promise

    The president-elect and one of his advisers just shifted an important timetable.

  • Trump Explains How He Plans To Bring Grocery Prices Down: Do Experts Think It Will Work?

    According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), food prices jumped nearly 10% in 2022, the fastest increase in more than 40 years. Costs continued to rise by almost 6% in 2023. Read...

  • Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years

    The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9

  • Mexico And Canada's Leaders Had Hilarious Responses To The Whole "Gulf Of America" And "51st State" Thing

    It's all reality TV at this point.

  • Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise

    Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s

  • Border city mayor says Canada-U.S. relationship is 'deteriorating' under Trump's tariff threats

    The mayor of a Canadian border city says the prime minister and premiers should speak to communities like his about frustration with the United States that is bubbling up over president-elect Donald Trump's proposed tariffs and comments about absorbing Canada."[The relationship] is deteriorating and people are saying they're not going to cross the border," said Mike Bradley, the mayor of Sarnia, Ont., which has a border crossing with Port Huron, Mich."I'm hearing it on a constant basis: 'We don'

  • Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'

    Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.

  • Trump Summons Canada’s MAGA Groupies for ‘51st State’ Night

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, the leader of Canada’s most conservative province, said she had “friendly and constructive” conversations with President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate. She was just one of several prominent Canadian conservatives to make the pilgrimage to Trump’s Florida club over the weekend. Since taking office in 2022, Smith—a prolific COVID-19 conspiracist who also flirted with chemtrails—has jousted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, especially over environment

  • Gavin Newsom Hits Back at Elon Musk With Clip of Firefighters Exposing His ‘Lies’

    Gavin Newsom has taken to X to share what he believes is a gotcha clip of Elon Musk being “exposed” for lying about the California wildfires. The MAGA billionaire, along with Donald Trump, has been a vocal critic of the governor’s response to the crisis. Trump even dubbed him “Gavin Newscum,” before Musk described him as a “subtard.” Newsom had sensibly refused to get drawn into the war of words, saying he “respect[s] the office” of the incoming president. But, taking to X on Sunday evening, he

  • Singh says Poilievre doesn't want to upset Elon Musk with tariff response

    NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday of taking a soft approach to Donald Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods.Singh speculated Poilievre's approach could be influenced by his endorsement from Elon Musk."[Poilievre's] plan is literally to do nothing … until an election," Singh said Monday, a week before Trump is inaugurated president of the United States.Last week, Poilievre outlined his plan to deal with Trump's threat, which includes offe

  • Jan 6 rioter Pamela Hemphill says she will refuse Trump’s pardon

    Reformed ‘MAGA Granny’, who spent 60 days in jail for her role in the attempted insurrection at the US Capitol, has since washed her hands of the president-elect’s movement, calling it a ‘cult’

  • Senator Betrays Trump’s Greenland Invasion Plan: ‘Bold’ Talk

    Oklahoma Republican Sen. James Lankford brushed off President-elect Donald Trump’s desire to take Greenland by military force in a Sunday Meet the Press interview. “The United States is not going to invade another country,” Lankford said on the NBC show. “That’s not who we are.” Trump has publicly coveted the mineral-rich territory of NATO-ally Denmark for years, dating back to his first term in office.

  • CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee

    CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald

  • Kamala Harris posts Jimmy Carter funeral photo with notable exclusion; internet reacts

    A photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris from Jimmy Carter's funeral has gone viral due to the exclusion of President-elect Donald Trump.

  • ‘The View’ Host Calls Out Jesse Watters’ ‘Racist’ Fire Comments

    Sunny Hostin did not mince words when she condemned Fox News host Jesse Watters for his comments blaming the L.A. fires on “woke politics and DEI.” On Monday’s The View, the hosts discussed the aftermath of the fires and Hostin brought up Watters’ comments from the January 8 broadcast of Jesse Watters Primetime. “That was just complete—not only misinformation, but it was racist, and I think we need to also call stuff like that out,” Hostin said. During the Primetime segment last week, Watters qu

  • GOP Rep. Tom Emmer Mocked For ‘Humiliating’ Response To Criticism From Donald Trump

    Critics cringed over how the Republican lawmaker tackled past condemnation from the president-elect.

  • Cali. Governor Gavin Newsom Rips Donald Trump for Playing With Fire Claims

    The governor of California slammed incoming President-elect Donald Trump for spreading false claims about efforts to curtail the deadly wildfires ravaging the south of the state. In a Sunday interview with MSNBC’s Meet the Press, Gov. Gavin Newsom told reporter Jacob Soboroff that Trump had not taken him up on an open invitation to come and survey the damage in Southern California. As Soboroff put it to Newsom, “President-elect Trump has blamed you for the crisis. He called you incompetent, what