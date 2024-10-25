Neighbor Rescues Cat Locked Outside Owner's Apartment

A neighbor came to the rescue of a cat that had been accidentally locked out of its owner’s apartment in Fort Worth, Texas, footage published to TikTok on Wednesday, October 16, shows.

Home security footage from Coy Rubalcaba shows a cat being left outside after its owners unknowingly closed their apartment door after the cat had darted out.

A woman carrying groceries then notices the cat, and knocks on her neighbors’ door to let them know of the escaped pet. Credit: Coy Rubalcaba via Storyful

