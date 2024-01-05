Neighbors concerned after sewage spills from apartments on Hillsborough River

CBC

Vindication has come for two Saint John men who maintained for 40 years that they were wrongly convicted of murdering another man.Robert Mailman and Walter Gillespie walked out of the Saint John courthouse on Thursday as innocent men after Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare ruled they were not guilty of the 1983 murder of George Leeman."I feel good," was Gillespie's response outside the courthouse when asked how he felt.Mailman, who is thin and has been weakened by terminal cancer