Neighbors grateful for Thanksgiving meal at Bea Gaddy annual dinner

It's a long-standing Thanksgiving tradition in East Baltimore. The Bea Gaddy Family Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner is not only back for another year, it's back at its regular location. "I was like, 'yes!'" Shirleen Prioleau said as she recalled her reaction to learning that the dinner could return to Patterson Park. "Because we've been doing it here for a long time. So this seems like the staple home." "It's closer, it's closer," Ned Drumgoole said, who took the bus here for a meal.