Neighbors spot ‘adventurous’ creature on roof — then firefighters have to wrangle it

Neighbors spotted an “adventurous” goat on a roof in Arizona and called for help.

Firefighters ended up having to wrangle it down, photos show.

But before the fire department got to the home in Glendale on Jan. 8, police directed the neighbors to Farm Angels Sanctuary, an animal rescue.

“I was very surprised to hear that there was a goat on a roof,” the rescue’s owner, Lisa Buccigrosse, told McClatchy News.

A goat is seen standing on a home’s roof Jan. 8 in Glendale, Arizona.

Buccigrosse said goats aren’t allowed in the residential neighborhood, which has a homeowner association.

The fire department was then called because it had ladders and tools that could better reach the animal, Buccigrosse said.

Firefighters had to corner the goat before carrying it off the roof, the department told McClatchy News. They said the animal had gotten onto the roof by leaping onto an overhang in the yard.

A firefighter carries a goat from a rooftop in Glendale, Arizona.

Although this department hasn’t removed a goat from a roof before, firefighters said the animals are “very agile and can leap higher than expected if motivated to do so.”

Buccigrosse said unfixed male animals like goats, sheep and pigs are “more likely to escape or break out of enclosures.”

After the “rooftop rodeo,” the goat was safely returned to its owner, firefighters said.

Glendale is about 10 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.

