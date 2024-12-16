Neighbors step in to help after a devastating fire in Story County

CBC

Two brothers "disabled and isolated" their victim, carrying out a planned attack on a teen they left to die on an outdoor basketball court, prosecutor Vicki Faulkner told the judge presiding over the younger sibling's trial. Closing arguments took place Monday in the second-degree murder trial of a teen who was underage when he was charged and can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His older brother, who was 18 years old at the time of the killing, faces the same charge and is