Neighbourhood to get two-week tidy up

The Ings project follows on from the Drypool, Southcoates and Beverley and Newland area tidy-ups [Getty Images]

A Hull neighbourhood is set to benefit from a two-week tidy-up.

The city council's Love Your Neighbourhood project will be taking place in the Ings area from 2 September.

The improvement work will include verge cutting, grounds maintenance and street cleaning works.

Councillor Charles Quinn, portfolio holder for environment, said the project would give the neighbourhood a "brilliant makeover".

Resident involvement

The streets that will be included are Clapham Avenue, Mortlake Close, Putney Close and Brixton Close.

The council also wants to encourage residents to get involved with the project by helping with litter picking and the removal of graffiti.

To help residents get involved, the Love Your Street team can loan adult and child-sized litter-pickers' hi-vis vests, graffiti removal kits, litter collection sacks and gloves.

Mr Quinn said: “As well as caring for the environment, this project gets residents involved and brings the community together.

“By getting involved, residents can help make a visible difference, connect with neighbours and take charge of the place they live in.”

