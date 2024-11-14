Neighbours to air Sebastian’s first scenes in Krista Sinclair plot

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours is set to air newcomer Sebastian Metcalfe's first scenes as part of the Krista Sinclair plot.

The soap announced last month that the new character would be arriving on Ramsay Street, teasing him as "a face from Krista's past" that will send "shockwaves" across the community.

Plot details around his debut next week have now been unveiled, as Krista decides to take Sebastian in.

In the new scenes, Leo leaves Krista shocked by revealing that the birthday boy who arranged the party at Yorokobi has left him to foot the bill after doing a runner.

Leo develops photos from the party, including one showing the culprit. However, when Krista spots the photo, she hides it from Leo – and the mystery deepens given Krista has a photo on her phone that proves they're friends.

Krista makes sure Yorokobi is reimbursed, though battles guilt about not telling Leo about her connection to the perpetrator. Melanie notices that something isn't right and manages to overhear Krista on the phone trying to track down "Sebastian".

Melanie realises who it is, remembering that Sebastian was responsible for Krista being ejected from her boarding school. However, Krista sees him as her oldest friend, and believes that she has helped to encourage his wild behaviour over the years.

Krista sees the runner incident as his way of trying to reconnect with her, and Sebastian later appears at her apartment, asking Krista if she can put him up for a while. Melanie suggests she reject the request, though Krista decides to put friendship first and says she will always be there for him.

While Krista mulls how she will tell Leo about the situation, Leo later walks into the apartment to find Sebastian in the shower. Krista apologises amid her guilt and tries to explain, admitting she's trying to help Sebastian in a tough situation.

However, Leo finds it hard to see past her recent secrets and the threat Sebastian poses to her sobriety. Trying to appease Leo, Krista tells Sebastian that she can try and help him get clean and he goes along with it.

Leo remains unconvinced, especially after he later learns from Byron that it appeared that Sebastian was buying drugs. Leo confronts Sebastian, and is warned about telling tales to Krista, Sebastian adding that it won't look good if Leo is seen working against her oldest friend.

Leo is left wary over the situation.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

