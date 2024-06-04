Neighbours announces unexpected return for Kiri Durant

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has announced the return of Kiri Durant as soap star Gemma Bird Matheson reprises her role.

Matheson was last seen on the show in 2022, but her character is now set to return to Ramsay Street and guaranteed to shake things up when she bumps into her ex Nicolette Stone, now played by Hannah Monson.

Nicolette was originally portrayed by Charlotte Chimes, but the actor declined the offer to reprise the role when the soap returned for the revival on Amazon Freevee.



Fremantle - Channel 5

"Kiri returns!" the Aussie soap announced on their Instagram account today (June 4).

"Gemma Bird Matheson is set to reprise her role of Kiri Durant in the coming weeks. Last seen back in 2022, Kiri is set to cause a stir when she visits her friends and family on Ramsay Street.

"But will her ex Nicolette be pleased to see her?"

Kiri was originally introduced as Glen Donnelly's long-lost daughter before her move to Ramsay Street. She and Nicolette were together by the 2022 finale, but it was mentioned last year that Kiri and Glen had moved to Magnetic Island, off the coast of Queensland.

Fremantle - Channel 5

It seems that Nic has a lot on her hands as it is, recently facing rejection from Amira Devkar after they had a brief fling.

Amira was shocked to see Nic's dad Victor getting involved and encouraging her to give his daughter a chance. Amira then told Nic a relationship between them would be impossible as she's only in Erinsborough temporarily and lives across the country.

Amira's words left Nic disappointed. How will Kiri's return affect Nic's situation?

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

