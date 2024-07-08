Neighbours' Byron to be caught out for betraying Leo

Neighbours' Byron Stone makes a sneaky move next week when he fears losing out on his chance to own the vineyard.

Byron takes drastic action when Leo Tanaka considers seeking investment from elsewhere, which would leave the Stone family out in the cold.

This week's episodes see Byron, his sister Nicolette and returning character Kiri Durant team up as a trio to become Leo's new business partners.

As it's unclear whether former couple Nicolette and Kiri will be able to work effectively together, Leo suggests a trial run to see how they get along.

Next week's episodes see Leo's worst fears start to become a reality as there's an awkward atmosphere between Nicolette and Kiri at work.

Nicolette and Kiri are struggling to move forward, despite a recent honest conversation over why their relationship ended. Nicolette also feels jealous when she finds Kiri bonding with some of the newer neighbours, including Remi and Cara Varga-Murphy.

Kiri eventually tells Leo that she thinks it'll prove too complicated to work alongside Nicolette on a permanent basis.

Leo admits that this isn't necessarily bad news, as he has been talking to a wealthy venture capitalist who may be about to invest. He admits that this would be a much simpler solution than working alongside Kiri, Nicolette and Byron.

This news quickly spreads to Nicolette and Byron, who are disappointed to learn that their involvement may no longer be needed.

Later, Byron is alone at the vineyard when the potential investor calls. Byron thinks quickly and decides to sabotage the deal, lying that Leo isn't interested anymore.

Byron immediately worries about whether he did the wrong thing, but there's not much time to reflect as he realises that Leo's partner Krista Sinclair has overheard the conversation.

Krista is outraged by her housemate's antics, but will she tell Leo what he did?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, July 15.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

