Neighbours cast attend Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The cast of Neighbours has taken part in this year's Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, with two particular stars taking centre stage.
The soap's involvement in the event was announced earlier this year – which was especially fitting after it become the first Australian TV drama to show a same-sex wedding.
On-screen married couple Aaron (Matt Wilson) and David (Takaya Honda) were the centrepiece of the float, which declared that "everyone is welcome on Ramsay St".
The hubbys are here and ready to march! LETS DO THIS @sydneymardigras! #Neighbours #mardigras2019 pic.twitter.com/36GI9eVwvu- Neighbours (@neighbours) March 2, 2019
Pictures have emerged from the event, and the cast were clearly having the time of their lives. Take a look at some photos below:
Final rehearsals with the cast ahead of our fabulous @sydneymardigras debut! We're coming for ya Oxford St! #mardigras2019 pic.twitter.com/6OUNJt78rv- Neighbours (@neighbours) March 2, 2019
The #Neighbours family at #SydneyMardiGras 😍🌈🎉- #Neighbours Tweets! (Chelsea) (@NeighboursStan) March 2, 2019
(a thread of photos and videos).
Very proud to call @neighbours my favourite show! So thankful for them celebrating representation, diversity, inclusivity, love and equality! ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 pic.twitter.com/A3U85l80V4
Ahead of Mardi Gras, the show released a banging club remix of the famous theme tune to accompany the float.
Matt said beforehand that taking part was "a very, very proud moment for us as it celebrates everything we stand for".
Takaya added: "I am beyond excited and honoured to be a part of this moment that will celebrate #equality #love#inclusivity #representation and #diversity."
I’M GONNA BE ON NEIGHBOURS!!!- Courtney Act (@courtneyact) March 1, 2019
Right, that's it, I’m done, I’m hanging up my wig. I’ve reached Peak ‘Straya. The mythical Fair Go. Advance Australia Fairy! 🇦🇺 🐨 🦘
Thank you to the two lovey gays of Ramsey St, @takayah & @mattywilson... pic.twitter.com/oCqdg8qauC
The show is going to keep it up on the diversity front too, with drag icon Courtney Act appearing on the soap "next year".
We certainly cannot wait.
Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5 (UK) and at 6.30pm on 10 Peach (Australia).
