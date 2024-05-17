Neighbours to confirm Haz Devkar's fate after exit dilemma

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours will air the outcome of Haz Devkar's exit decision next week.

In scenes set to drop on Wednesday, May 22 and Thursday, May 23, Haz will have come out of his coma, after his ex-girlfriend Mackenzie Hargreaves accidentally ran him over. He will discover that his sister Amira has arrived in town, and has demanded that he leave Erinsborough with her to come back to his family.

In the scenes, Haz will be torn about the choice: part of him wants to see his family again after hearing they've forgiven him for his past mistakes, but he also feels the love from his friends who looked after him while he was comatose.

He concludes that his decision comes down to whether Mackenzie can forgive him, and if she can stop comparing him to her late husband Hendrix.

Mackenzie tries her best to hide how sad this situation is making her, and when Holly suggests that she needs to fight to make Haz stay, she's not sure.

Later on, Mackenzie takes Trevor the dog to visit Haz in the hospital when Holly is unable to, and Amira gets a chance to see how strong their bond is.

Mackenzie eventually tells Haz that she wants him to stay, which prompts him to tell Amira that it's what he wants to do as well. Having seen how good they are together, Amira says that she will support his choice.

She does add that she will be hanging around for the time being, until she is sure that he's fully recovered.

