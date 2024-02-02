Neighbours confirms Lucy Robinson return for funeral episode this month

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours bosses have confirmed that Lucy Robinson will make another return appearance later this month.

Melissa Bell has reprised the role of Lucy for the funeral of David Tanaka, which airs in mid-February.

New spoiler pictures show Lucy arrive back in Erinsborough to attend her nephew's emotional send-off.

Lucy is seen comforting her brother Paul, who's still in shock and struggling with grief for his beloved son.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Viewers have seen Lucy return for guest stints on several occasions over the past few years.

She was last seen in September 2023 for a handful of episodes when Neighbours returned for its new season on Amazon Freevee.

Fans have been heaping praise on Neighbours for Thursday's powerful episode, which saw David lose his life in a heroic act.

David jumped in to save his twin brother Leo, who was being attacked by evil Eden Shaw during a holiday in a remote bush location.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

David and Eden fell from a cliff in the struggle and were both seriously injured. Downplaying his own worrying condition, David insisted that Eden should be rescued first.

When Leo and Aaron Brennan returned to help David next, they were devastated to discover that he'd passed away.

Takaya Honda, who plays David, recently told Digital Spy: "David dies a hero. He's very active in his death and it's definitely a choice where he chooses to save his brother, because that's more important to him than his own life. It was a wonderful thing to be a part of, and I'm really glad I've been able to finish off the character that way."

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

He added: "I think for my mental health, it's probably good that David is killed off, just because it puts a line in the sand. I think for me there were only ever two ways that David would have left Aaron, Isla and Nicolette – which was that he would die or that he'd go to jail.

"I think going back to jail would have been a lame thing to have happened and so death it was. The way that the show has built this story, and also executed it at such a high level, means that it hopefully will go down as one of the major deaths in Neighbours history for good reasons and not bad ones."

Neighbours airs David's funeral on Tuesday, February 13.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

