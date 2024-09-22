Neighbours confirms Toadie return plans after show exit

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has confirmed that Toadie Rebecchi will make a return, following his upcoming dramatic exit.

After 29 years on Ramsay Street, it was announced that Toadie (played by Ryan Moloney) would be leaving the Australian soap.

The fan favourite decided he wanted a fresh start in Colac, after splitting up with his wife Terese Willis. Next week's episodes will see Toadie's final scenes, as his loved ones gather to wave the Rebecchis off into the sunset.

However, according to TV Tonight, it won't be the last time viewers see the iconic character.

Though Moloney's final episode as regular cast member will be September 25, a Channel 10 spokesperson confirmed: "He will return from time to time for guest appearances on the show."

Meanwhile, the star will still be part of the Neighbours family as he continues to "develop as a director behind the scenes, too."

Moloney is currently touring the UK with his Toad on the Road theatre show. Digital Spy attended one of the shows this week, where Moloney explained his future on the soap.

He confirmed that he had finished filming Toadie's exit scenes, but still has five weeks left on his contract, which show bosses can utilise for guest appearances over the next few months.

Unfortunately for fans, Moloney also revealed that he has no plans to return to the show beyond this commitment.



Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

