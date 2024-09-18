Neighbours confirms Toadie's final episode storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has confirmed the details of Toadie Rebecchi's final episode.

The fan favourite bows out next week after an incredible 29-year run on the Australian soap.

Toadie recently announced his desire to move to Colac, wanting a fresh start following his difficult split from his wife Terese Willis.

Since then, Toadie's daughter Nell and son Hugo have agreed to the move – with Nell selflessly realising that it's the best decision for her struggling father.

In next Tuesday's episode (September 24), Toadie tells Karl and Susan Kennedy that he only wants a low-key send-off as Colac isn't too far away.

Susan insists on a proper farewell party, pointing out that the goodbye is for the benefit of Toadie's loved ones as much as it is for him.

In follow-on scenes the next day (September 25), which is Toadie's final episode, Ramsay Street's residents gather at Number 28 to celebrate the Rebecchis before they leave.

Happy memories are shared from Toadie's long history in Erinsborough, with plenty of laughs and surprises along the way.

Despite the fun and games, it's also a difficult time for Karl and Susan as they're secretly dreading Toadie's departure after being so close to him over the years.

Toadie helps to make life a little easier by giving them a special gift, which cements his place in the Kennedy family home forever.

While Toadie's ex-wife Melanie Pearson attends the party and wishes him well, Terese is initially determined to stay away. She remains hurt and angry over the way Toadie abruptly ended their marriage, so she doesn't feel comfortable attending.

After some advice from her ex-husband Paul Robinson, a torn Terese ultimately changes her mind and decides to get some closure by saying her goodbyes to Toadie and her stepchildren.

Ryan Moloney, who plays Toadie, announced his departure from Neighbours in June. He's currently touring the UK with his Toad on the Road show, which sees him reflect on his history with the soap.

