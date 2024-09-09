Neighbours hints at wedding danger for Haz and Mack

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has revealed that Haz Devkar and Mackenzie Hargreaves's wedding could be thrown into chaos by a returning villain next week.

The happy couple may be in serious trouble when scheming Wade Fernsby makes a secretive phone call from the Erinsborough Hospital.

Haz's nemesis Wade, who was last seen on the show in May, has just made a surprise comeback as part of Felix Rodwell's stabbing storyline.

Felix is about to be granted an early release from jail after protecting prison guards and fellow inmates during a dangerous brawl. These heroics left Felix's life hanging in the balance when he was brutally attacked.

Early next week, Felix's brother Andrew turns up at the hospital to visit him ahead of his release. He is surprised to find that Felix has found God and religion during his time behind bars.

Andrew is unaware that Felix is sharing his hospital room with Wade, who made Haz's life a misery earlier this year by trying to force him back into illegal hacking.

When Felix wakes from a deep sleep, he overhears snippets of a conversation that Wade is having on a burner phone.

Still coming round, Felix hears worrying references to a wedding and getting payback. Does this mean that Wade is planning to target Haz and Mackenzie's big day?

Meanwhile, Haz's best friend Byron Stone gets involved in trying to make the wedding day as special as possible.

Byron finishes up filming some community video testimonials about Haz, with many of the Erinsborough residents expressing how much the café owner means to them.

As Haz's parents are refusing to attend the wedding because they can't forgive his past mistakes, Byron wants to send them a compilation of the heartfelt videos.

At first, Byron is left disappointed when the videos don't work and Haz's parents refuse to come.

Fortunately, when the wedding day arrives, everyone is thrilled to see that Haz's parents have changed their minds.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, September 16.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

