Neighbours' Holly Hoyland to be Haz Devkar's next target

Neighbours' Holly Hoyland is left devastated next week as her savings are stolen by a hacker.

Holly is horrified when she finds her bank account completely empty, not realising that the culprit is someone very close to home.

Early next week, Holly celebrates as she realises that she has reached her savings goals.

Holly asks her friend Byron Stone to join her as she goes car shopping, but they're both unaware that Haz Devkar is eavesdropping on their conversation via his secret recording devices.

Viewers have seen Haz's behaviour take a sinister turn recently as he has started hacking his friends' phones for unknown reasons.

The shift in Haz's character started after he was sent a mysterious video which appeared to show him trashing his own café.

Haz's problems continue when someone sends him another threatening message and a sinister animation, which depicts him as a creepy skeleton.

Byron also mentions that he saw a stranger watching Haz from over the backyard fence.

Suspicion grows when Haz slips up by mentioning the car that Holly plans to buy. Holly is confused over how her ex-boyfriend knew this detail, but Haz kicks himself as he remembers that he heard it while secretly monitoring her.

Holly becomes concerned for Haz and checks whether he's okay, but he snaps at her by telling her to back off.

Later, Holly is confused to find her bank account empty, sending her back to zero after her careful saving.

Holly is unaware that the money has mysteriously made its way to Haz's bank account. What is he up to?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, April 8.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

