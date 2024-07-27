Neighbours to introduce new villain in Holly and Tess story

Neighbours spoilers follow.



Neighbours is set to introduce a new villain in Holly Hoyland and Tess Carmichael's ongoing story.

Tess, the trusted right-hand woman of business tycoon Conrad Sinclair, was first seen in the early weeks of the new season last year.

She recently returned to Erinsborough from the US to check on Conrad's daughter Reece, while keeping an eye on Reece's sister Krista at the Lassiters hotel – though her true agenda is set to become clear next week.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Wendy Rodwell to face prejudice in upsetting scenes

In scenes set to air on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1, Tess's colleague Heath Royce follows her to Ramsey Street. He arrives at Lassiters and quickly sparks Holly's attention.

Holly is pleased to learn that Heath could join the team permanently, though Melanie warns her not to mix work with pleasure.

Later, Krista learns the dates they've booked for the Experiences Tour have clashed with an event Brett unknowingly booked.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

Knowing the hotel can't accommodate both groups, Krista decisively tells Tess that they'll keep the Experiences Tour booking as its bigger.

After cancelling the smaller event, Krista then realises the Experiences Tour has pulled the plug after being offered a more enticing deal elsewhere. Tess is disappointed, but is unexpectedly supportive of Krista.

Later in the week, Krista is pleased when Tess suggests she book a mystery shopper assessment for the hotel, and recommends an expensive reputable agency.

However, Krista is unaware that Tess is scamming money from her.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours confirms Aaron Brennan's new health discovery

As the chemistry between Holly and Heath grows, Holly is unaware that Heath is sleeping with Tess – with the pair secretly planning an embezzlement scheme to set themselves up and escape the family corporation.

A concerned Mackenzie then urges Karl to sit an unrepentant Holly down for an intervention-style talk about Heath.

Not listening to her dad's warnings, Holly later bumps into Heath and decides to take up his proposition to take a drive together in his flashy car.

When will Holly learn about Heath's true intentions?

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like