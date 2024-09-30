Neighbours' Melanie to be left devastated over new romance

Neighbours favourite Melanie Pearson faces another upsetting rejection next week as the identity of her new love interest is revealed.

Melanie is about to start confiding in Krista Sinclair about a man she has connected with online – but there's more to this mystery guy than meets the eye.

In a heart-to-heart, Melanie tells Krista that she hopes her new love interest could be "the one", even though they haven't met in person yet.

Melanie later heads to The Waterhole to meet her potential boyfriend for the first time. The man who walks in is Victor Stone – ex-husband of Jane Harris and father of Nicolette and Byron.

Melanie and Victor's date gets off to an awkward start, but they eventually relax and their romantic connection grows.

This progress sadly ends abruptly when Jane and Nicolette arrive by chance, which leads to the revelation of Victor's pre-existing Ramsay Street connections.

Melanie is upset over this unwanted complication, especially when Victor insists that they can't see each other again.

Although Melanie agrees this is for the best, she's left with private regrets – and there's a sense that Victor may feel the same way.

Meanwhile, Victor is soon forced to face the music with his family following his decision to leave them high and dry.

Victor had worked hard to make amends with his loved ones when he thought he was dying earlier in the year. He promised to buy a business for Nicolette and Byron, wanting to leave them with a legacy for the future.

When Victor later discovered that his health problems had in fact been resolved through treatment, he pulled out of a deal to buy Leo Tanaka's vineyard for his children and disappeared from Ramsay Street without saying goodbye.

In his new scenes, Victor admits that he made a big mistake by abandoning his family and wants to secure their forgiveness once more.

Byron immediately vows that there'll be no further chances for Victor, although he fears that Nicolette will fall into old traps by being more forgiving.

Nicolette assures Byron that she won't be a soft touch with Victor this time, but can she keep her promise?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, October 7. You can explore next week's episodes in more detail with our collection of 17 spoiler pictures.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee and Prime Video in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

