Neighbours' Paul and Krista to catch out Tess in tragic death week

Neighbours' Paul Robinson and Krista Sinclair gather some incriminating evidence against Tess Carmichael next week.

The pair celebrate an early victory as they finally secure cast-iron proof that Tess is plotting against them.

Last week, Tess offered Paul the opportunity to buy the Sincast Corporation's share of Lassiters – which would give him full control of the business again.

Paul played along with Tess's offer, but confided in Krista and his son Leo Tanaka about how it all seemed too good to be true.

In follow-on scenes next week, Paul continues to string Tess along as she hands over the contract of sale for the Corporation's share of Lassiters.

Krista then talks to Paul in private, explaining that the report commissioned from the expensive mystery shopping firm Tess recommended was bogus.

This proves that Tess and her accomplice Heath Royce have been looking for ways to sneakily embezzle money out of the Lassiters accounts.

Paul suggests that it's time for a deeper dive into Tess and Heath's accounts to find out exactly what they've been up to.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Hargreaves is surprised as she discovers the details of Heath and Holly Hoyland's relationship.

Sadie Rodwell lets slip to Mackenzie that Holly has been seeing Heath while he's also sleeping with Tess.

Mackenzie tries to convince Holly that her fling isn't a good idea, but Holly feels judged by her comments and refuses to listen.

Tess orders Heath out to Warrawee Station to confirm that the business has been completely wound up. Still annoyed by Mackenzie's meddling, Holly agrees to join Heath on his trip to Mt Harper in the Outback.

Holly lies to her father Karl and stepmum Susan by claiming that she's going away with a friend from the housekeeping department at Lassiters.

Before the lovers head off, Mackenzie confronts Heath again after discovering that he underplayed the extent of his involvement in an insurance fraud scandal.

Mackenzie also gets confirmation that Heath is merely toying with Holly. Heath responds by threatening Mackenzie again.

Unaware of Heath's sinister behaviour, Holly heads off to the Outback with him. The pair agree to switch off their phones, enjoying the escape from the stresses of life in Erinsborough – but the relaxing atmosphere won't last for long.

This episode marks the beginning of Neighbours' 'Death in the Outback' week, which will culminate in the demise of one character.

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, August 19.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

