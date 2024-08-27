Neighbours' Paul to spark suspicion after Terese and Toadie's split

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours bad boy Paul Robinson sparks concern about his motives next week as he surprises his ex-wife Terese Willis with an unexpected gift.

Paul can't resist showing his support for Terese as she struggles following her sudden split from Toadie Rebecchi.

Earlier this week, there was relief all round on Ramsay Street as Toadie was confirmed to have survived his near-death experience in the Outback.

While Terese looked forward to a fresh start with Toadie, he clearly had other ideas as he dropped the bombshell that they couldn't be together anymore.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Next week, Terese throws herself into work at Eirini Rising following the heartbreaking split.

Terese's friends Harold Bishop, Susan Kennedy and Karl Kennedy all encourage her to take some time to herself, but she ends up taking on their workload to distract herself.

Susan and Karl decide that it's best to keep quiet rather than antagonising Terese by questioning her approach.

They maintain their stance even when Terese thoughtlessly throws out their work on Eirini Rising's intergenerational fitness programme, wanting to start from scratch with her own ideas.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Later, Paul is offered the chance to purchase a large stock of floral arrangements at a cheap price. He immediately decides to gift them to Terese.

Although Paul's motives are sincere, Susan is suspicious that he could be trying to reunite with Terese.

Seemingly unconcerned, Terese seeks out Paul to express her thanks for his ongoing friendship. Is there a chance this could turn into more again?

Fremantle Media / Amazon Freevee

Neighbours bosses have previously announced that Toadie will be leaving the show in the coming weeks.

Confirming the decision back in June, Ryan Moloney – who plays Toadie – commented: "After 30 years of playing Toadie, I will be leaving Ramsay Street. I can't tell you what is happening to the character – maybe I could be the next Jim Robinson. Or maybe I'll be the next Harold Bishop and keep popping back over the years.

"And although I won't be bringing you our fantastic storylines from in front of the camera, I will be bringing them to you from the other side, behind the camera. I've just started director training and have just finished filming my first episode as director – so I really hope that you enjoy that."

Neighbours airs the Terese and Paul scenes on Tuesday, September 3.

The next Neighbours storyline spoiler will appear here on Digital Spy on Wednesday (August 28) from 7.30am.

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach Comedy.

