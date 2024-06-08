Neighbours previews terrifying new story for Holly Hoyland

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours airs a dramatic storyline for Holly Hoyland next month as she's held captive by a mystery villain.

New spoiler pictures show Holly tied up and gagged in a bathroom after weeks of detective work.

Recent episodes have seen Holly take a close interest in the poisoning mystery which has rocked Erinsborough.

An unknown individual recently poisoned a bottle of wine at Leo Tanaka's vineyard, sending shockwaves through the local community.

The spiked alcohol was consumed by Dex Varga-Murphy at the Eirini Rising launch, putting him in hospital.

Earlier this week, Holly looked guilty when she heard that Leo's business was suffering due to intense scrutiny from a crime-focused podcast which is releasing episodes on the poisoning case.

Holly appeared shifty over the identity of "ILLEGALLY_BLONDE_07", an unknown source who tipped off the podcaster about Leo holding onto the poisoned bottle for longer than he should have.

Leo expressed his regret for not handing the bottle over to the police straight away, but the damage had already been done as he started receiving cancellation and refund requests from customers.

In upcoming scenes, Holly tries to help Leo by finding out the identity of the poisoner. She hopes this will overshadow some of the negative publicity surrounding Leo and his business.

Holly's antics quickly land her in trouble with Krista Sinclair at work, especially when she uses her job as a bargaining tool to try striking a deal with pushy podcaster Liv.

Despite receiving a formal warning from Krista, persistent Holly ploughs on and tries to get intel from Shannon, the initial poisoning suspect.

Krista loses patience and once again warns Holly to drop her investigation and focus on her job instead.

Neighbours' dramatic pictures appear to suggest that Holly's detective work will ultimately land her in terrible danger. Is the poisoner to blame or somebody else?

These scenes air on Monday, July 1.

