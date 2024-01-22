Neighbours previews tragic holiday week in 24 spoiler pictures

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Next week on Neighbours, show bosses have warned fans to expect a tragedy as Leo Tanaka, Krista Sinclair, David Tanaka, Aaron Brennan and Nicolette Stone all head off for a break together. Is new villain Veronica McLain to blame for what happens?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi clashes with Melanie Pearson's new love interest, and Chelsea Murphy tries to charm Paul Robinson.

Our 24-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, January 29: Chelsea decides to imitate Terese

The show newcomer is determined to get Paul's attention. When Paul gets distracted by his ex-wife Terese, Chelsea realises that she needs to be more like her in order to achieve her aims.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Monday, January 29: Sadie confronts Paul

Determined to start standing up for herself, Sadie asks when she can expect to be paid for her recent work on the pop-up stall at Lassiters.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Monday, January 29: Remi is keeping a close eye on Chelsea

She's suspicious over the secretive behaviour from Cara's sister.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Nicolette meets up with Sasha for a second time

Sasha warmly greets her.

Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: Nicolette is still nervous

Veronica has been threatening her for weeks.

Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: Veronica spies on Nicolette and Sasha

She's unhappy to see them together.

Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: Veronica plots her next move

She has previously vowed to make David, Aaron and Nicolette pay for standing in her way. Will Veronica now strike against them?

Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: David and Paul chat at the cafe

Will there ever be a thawing between them?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Melanie speaks to Santo

Santo is the fruit supplier for the Drinks Divas van.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Santo and Melanie recently went on a date

As it went badly, they haven't arranged a repeat meeting.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Toadie approaches

Melanie has let Toadie believe that her relationship with Santo is still ongoing, wanting to prove that she's moving on.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Toadie angrily confronts Santo

Will Terese wonder why Toadie is getting involved?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Paul spends more time with Chelsea

Chelsea continues to turn on the charm.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Paul enjoys Chelsea's company

But is he being played?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Paul speaks to Sadie

Sadie visits him at the Lassiters penthouse.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Terese catches up with Jane

How is their school project going?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: David, Aaron and Nicolette say their goodbyes

They're heading off on a trip together.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Isla and Abigail are staying with Jane

Only the adults are taking the trip.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Leo and Krista are also part of the holiday

The pair recently became a couple.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia / Ray Messner

Wednesday, January 31: Aaron and David enjoy the quality time together

The couple have recently been looking to the future.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Nicolette also settles into the break

It gives her time to forget about Veronica's threats.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: The holiday starts to go wrong

Who confronts Krista and Leo? Is this the start of the holiday taking a tragic turn?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Chelsea's charm offensive rumbles on

She's eager to make progress with Paul.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Things look tense at the Varga-Murphy house

Is Chelsea causing more trouble?

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

