Neighbours previews tragic holiday week in 24 spoiler pictures
Next week on Neighbours, show bosses have warned fans to expect a tragedy as Leo Tanaka, Krista Sinclair, David Tanaka, Aaron Brennan and Nicolette Stone all head off for a break together. Is new villain Veronica McLain to blame for what happens?
Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi clashes with Melanie Pearson's new love interest, and Chelsea Murphy tries to charm Paul Robinson.
Our 24-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.
Monday, January 29: Chelsea decides to imitate Terese
The show newcomer is determined to get Paul's attention. When Paul gets distracted by his ex-wife Terese, Chelsea realises that she needs to be more like her in order to achieve her aims.
Monday, January 29: Sadie confronts Paul
Determined to start standing up for herself, Sadie asks when she can expect to be paid for her recent work on the pop-up stall at Lassiters.
Monday, January 29: Remi is keeping a close eye on Chelsea
She's suspicious over the secretive behaviour from Cara's sister.
Tuesday, January 30: Nicolette meets up with Sasha for a second time
Sasha warmly greets her.
Tuesday, January 30: Nicolette is still nervous
Veronica has been threatening her for weeks.
Tuesday, January 30: Veronica spies on Nicolette and Sasha
She's unhappy to see them together.
Tuesday, January 30: Veronica plots her next move
She has previously vowed to make David, Aaron and Nicolette pay for standing in her way. Will Veronica now strike against them?
Tuesday, January 30: David and Paul chat at the cafe
Will there ever be a thawing between them?
Tuesday, January 30: Melanie speaks to Santo
Santo is the fruit supplier for the Drinks Divas van.
Tuesday, January 30: Santo and Melanie recently went on a date
As it went badly, they haven't arranged a repeat meeting.
Tuesday, January 30: Toadie approaches
Melanie has let Toadie believe that her relationship with Santo is still ongoing, wanting to prove that she's moving on.
Tuesday, January 30: Toadie angrily confronts Santo
Will Terese wonder why Toadie is getting involved?
Tuesday, January 30: Paul spends more time with Chelsea
Chelsea continues to turn on the charm.
Tuesday, January 30: Paul enjoys Chelsea's company
But is he being played?
Tuesday, January 30: Paul speaks to Sadie
Sadie visits him at the Lassiters penthouse.
Tuesday, January 30: Terese catches up with Jane
How is their school project going?
Wednesday, January 31: David, Aaron and Nicolette say their goodbyes
They're heading off on a trip together.
Wednesday, January 31: Isla and Abigail are staying with Jane
Only the adults are taking the trip.
Wednesday, January 31: Leo and Krista are also part of the holiday
The pair recently became a couple.
Wednesday, January 31: Aaron and David enjoy the quality time together
The couple have recently been looking to the future.
Wednesday, January 31: Nicolette also settles into the break
It gives her time to forget about Veronica's threats.
Wednesday, January 31: The holiday starts to go wrong
Who confronts Krista and Leo? Is this the start of the holiday taking a tragic turn?
Wednesday, January 31: Chelsea's charm offensive rumbles on
She's eager to make progress with Paul.
Wednesday, January 31: Things look tense at the Varga-Murphy house
Is Chelsea causing more trouble?
