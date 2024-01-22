Advertisement

Neighbours previews tragic holiday week in 24 spoiler pictures

Daniel Kilkelly
·3 min read
krista sinclair and leo tanaka in neighbours
Neighbours teases tragic week in 24 picturesAmazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Next week on Neighbours, show bosses have warned fans to expect a tragedy as Leo Tanaka, Krista Sinclair, David Tanaka, Aaron Brennan and Nicolette Stone all head off for a break together. Is new villain Veronica McLain to blame for what happens?

Elsewhere, Toadie Rebecchi clashes with Melanie Pearson's new love interest, and Chelsea Murphy tries to charm Paul Robinson.

Our 24-picture gallery offers a sneak peek at what's in store.

Monday, January 29: Chelsea decides to imitate Terese

The show newcomer is determined to get Paul's attention. When Paul gets distracted by his ex-wife Terese, Chelsea realises that she needs to be more like her in order to achieve her aims.

chelsea murphy and terese willis in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Monday, January 29: Sadie confronts Paul

Determined to start standing up for herself, Sadie asks when she can expect to be paid for her recent work on the pop-up stall at Lassiters.

paul robinson and sadie rodwell in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Monday, January 29: Remi is keeping a close eye on Chelsea

She's suspicious over the secretive behaviour from Cara's sister.

remi varga murphy in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Nicolette meets up with Sasha for a second time

Sasha warmly greets her.

nicolette stone and sasha mclain in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: Nicolette is still nervous

Veronica has been threatening her for weeks.

nicolette stone and sasha mclain in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: Veronica spies on Nicolette and Sasha

She's unhappy to see them together.

nicolette stone, veronica mclain and sasha mclain in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: Veronica plots her next move

She has previously vowed to make David, Aaron and Nicolette pay for standing in her way. Will Veronica now strike against them?

veronica mclain in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / Fremantle Media Australia / Jackson Finter

Tuesday, January 30: David and Paul chat at the cafe

Will there ever be a thawing between them?

david tanaka and paul robinson in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Melanie speaks to Santo

Santo is the fruit supplier for the Drinks Divas van.

santo oliveira and melanie pearson in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Santo and Melanie recently went on a date

As it went badly, they haven't arranged a repeat meeting.

toadie rebecchi, santo oliveira and melanie pearson in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Toadie approaches

Melanie has let Toadie believe that her relationship with Santo is still ongoing, wanting to prove that she's moving on.

santo oliveira, melanie pearson and toadie rebecchi in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Toadie angrily confronts Santo

Will Terese wonder why Toadie is getting involved?

terese willis, santo oliveira, toadie rebecchi and melanie pearson in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Paul spends more time with Chelsea

Chelsea continues to turn on the charm.

paul robinson and chelsea murphy in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Paul enjoys Chelsea's company

But is he being played?

paul robinson and chelsea murphy in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Paul speaks to Sadie

Sadie visits him at the Lassiters penthouse.

paul robinson and sadie rodwell in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Tuesday, January 30: Terese catches up with Jane

How is their school project going?

terese willis and jane harris in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: David, Aaron and Nicolette say their goodbyes

They're heading off on a trip together.

david tanaka, aaron brennan, isla tanaka, nicolette stone, abigail tanaka and jane harris in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Isla and Abigail are staying with Jane

Only the adults are taking the trip.

leo tanaka, krista sinclair, nicolette stone, david tanaka, isla tanaka, aaron brennan, abigail tanaka and jane harris in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Leo and Krista are also part of the holiday

The pair recently became a couple.

leo tanaka and krista sinclair in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia / Ray Messner

Wednesday, January 31: Aaron and David enjoy the quality time together

The couple have recently been looking to the future.

aaron brennan and david tanaka in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Nicolette also settles into the break

It gives her time to forget about Veronica's threats.

nicolette stone in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: The holiday starts to go wrong

Who confronts Krista and Leo? Is this the start of the holiday taking a tragic turn?

krista sinclair and leo tanaka in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Chelsea's charm offensive rumbles on

She's eager to make progress with Paul.

chelsea murphy and paul robinson in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Wednesday, January 31: Things look tense at the Varga-Murphy house

Is Chelsea causing more trouble?

cara and remi varga murphy in neighbours
Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

