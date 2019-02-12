Neighbours reveals first look at Sonya's new showdown with Fake Dee

From Digital Spy





Neighbours has revealed a first look at Sonya Rebecchi's new showdown with Andrea 'Fake Dee' Somers.





The soap's official Twitter account has shared a clip of Tuesday's episode, which will see Sonya (Eve Morey) visit Andrea at the psychiatric facility as the sly schemer threatens to start a custody battle for baby Hugo.

Tonight on Neighbours: "I've got cancer. So I've got no more time for you or your games." Sonya lays her cards on the table but will Andrea give up Hugo? #Neighbours, 6.30pm on @10PeachAu. pic.twitter.com/uEqJj0qvlk - Neighbours (@neighbours) February 11, 2019

Upcoming episodes will see Andrea (Madeleine West) send a social worker to visit the Rebecchis, hoping to unearth some evidence that Sonya isn't fit to be Hugo's guardian.

The couple are both terrified that Andrea's team could find out about Sonya's cancer diagnosis and use this as a tactic in the battles ahead.

Toadie (Ryan Moloney) is determined to sort this out himself and urges Sonya not to get stressed, but she makes a bold move behind her husband's back by heading off to confront Andrea in person.

Taking the bull by the horns, Sonya orders Andrea to sign over full custody of Hugo to Toadie and stop playing games.

Sonya also takes a huge gamble by revealing her diagnosis to Andrea, but it pays off when she agrees to cooperate.

When Sonya returns home, Toadie panics about what she's been up to but is relieved when he hears that her risky move paid off.

Although the Rebecchis are celebrating their victory, there's a sense that something Andrea said is playing on Sonya's mind. Is another Dee twist on the horizon?

Neighbours airs these scenes on Monday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 12 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.

