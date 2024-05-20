Neighbours reveals new return story for Hilary Robinson

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has confirmed that Hilary Robinson will be heading back to the show again next week.

Anne Scott-Pendlebury has reprised the role of Hilary, who'll be moving into the new Eirini Rising retirement complex.

Next week, Terese Willis is delighted as she announces the news that yet another apartment in the building has been sold.

Terese's celebrations come to an abrupt end when she finds out that the buyer is Hilary.

Jumping to conclusions, she fears that her ex-husband Paul Robinson has bought the apartment for Hilary with an ulterior motive.

Terese suspects that Paul is trying to find new ways to stay relevant in her life, so she angrily confronts him in front of Hilary.

This backfires when Hilary quickly clarifies that it was her own decision to move into Eirini Rising and she didn't even speak to Paul about it beforehand.

Terese realises she has messed up with her overreaction, so she apologises to Paul for her mistake.

This leads to a strained farewell between Terese and Paul, who's heading to New York to visit his family following the sad news that his aunt Rosemary has passed away.

Neighbours fans last saw Hilary in October, when Terese approached her while trying to drum up support for her Eirini Rising project.

Hilary refused to back the concept because it was initially proposed to take the place of Erinsborough High, although reworked plans have since been made for the two locations to co-exist.

Harold Bishop will also be making a return next week after buying one of the Eirini Rising apartments.

Anne Scott-Pendlebury played Hilary between 1987 and 1990. She made a cameo in Neighbours' 20th anniversary episode in 2005 and later returned for guest appearances from 2015 onwards.

