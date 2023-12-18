Neighbours shares more on Holly's dangerous Christmas Day storyline

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours has confirmed the official details of Holly Hoyland's role in the show's dramatic Christmas Day episode.

Recently-released spoiler pictures revealed danger for Holly on December 25, as she falls into the pool at the 20-somethings' share house.

Upcoming episodes see the love triangle between Holly, Haz Devkar and Mackenzie Hargreaves threaten to ruin their friendships forever.

When Mackenzie gives Haz a scarf as a thoughtful Christmas present, Holly gets jealous and destroys it.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Haz's beloved pet Trevor is initially blamed for the incident, but footage from the café owner's dog-cam later exposes Holly as the culprit.

Pushed to explain herself, Holly reveals that she knows Mackenzie recently admitted her feelings for Haz. She adds that she's also aware of how conflicted Haz has been feeling since the revelation.

On Christmas Day, Holly visits Number 32 for the share house's Christmas party.

Tensions continue to simmer between the group over the 'scarf-gate' incident and Mackenzie sharing her feelings with Haz.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Haz is relieved when he manages to find a way through recent tensions with Byron Stone, who has felt caught in the middle amid all the bickering.

The same can't be said for Holly and Mackenzie as they argue in the garden.

This leads to a near-fatal disaster as Holly slips into the pool and is left fighting for her life, forcing Haz to jump in and rescue her. How will this affect the dynamic between Holly, Haz and Mackenzie moving forward?

Neighbours releases this episode on Christmas Day at 7am on free streaming service Amazon Freevee.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia / Ray Messner

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

